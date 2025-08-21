Di Israeli army tok say dem don declare 63 Palestinian archaeological sites wey dey for di occupied West Bank as "Israeli heritage sites," na wetin one Palestinian research institute yarn. Dem say dis one na clear violation of international law and e no follow international obligations.
Dis tori show for one report wey di Applied Research Institute-Jerusalem (ARIJ), one non-governmental organisation, release on Wednesday. Di report wey dem title "Archaeological Sites in Nablus Governorate: An Open Arena for Israeli Confiscation Plans," na Anadolu Agency review am.
Di report talk say, according to one booklet wey carry military orders wey Brigadier General Moti Almoz, di head of di Israeli Civil Administration for di army, sign, dem classify 63 sites as "Israeli historical and archaeological sites."
Dem talk say 59 of di sites dey for Nablus governorate, three dey for Ramallah governorate, and one dey for Salfit governorate.
Di report argue say di way Israel dey target Palestinian archaeological sites for di occupied West Bank no be just administrative or legal matter, but e be part of di plan to dey collect Palestinian heritage.
Dem add say dis move na part of di plan to "change Palestinian heritage identity to fit di Israeli story, especially as most of di sites wey dem target dey near Israeli outposts, settlements or other colonial sites — particularly for Nablus governorate."
Di report stress say "to classify dis Palestinian archaeological and historical sites as 'Israeli' na clear violation of international law, e no follow international obligations, and e dey threaten Palestinian national identity."
Conversion for Israeli settlements' use
ARIJ still talk say "Israeli occupation authorities don classify more than 2,400 Palestinian archaeological sites for di occupied West Bank as Israeli sites."
Dem point out say even though Israeli authorities dey declare some areas as places wey need "protection and preservation," for real life, dem dey use am take collect plenty Palestinian land under di excuse of heritage conservation.
"Later, dem dey turn many of dis areas to places wey Israeli settlements, outposts, military installations, tourism and recreational facilities go dey use, and na only Israeli settlers and visitors dey benefit," dem add.
According to Palestinian reports, by di end of 2024, di number of illegal settlers for di occupied West Bank don reach about 770,000, wey dem distribute across 180 settlements and 256 outposts, 138 of dem na agricultural and pastoral outposts.
At least 1,014 Palestinians don die and more than 7,000 don wound for di West Bank by Israeli forces and illegal settlers since October 2023, na wetin di Palestinian Health Ministry tok.
For one advisory opinion wey di International Court of Justice give last July, dem declare say Israel occupation of Palestinian territory no follow law and dem call for di evacuation of all illegal settlements for di West Bank and East Jerusalem.