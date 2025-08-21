Di Israeli army tok say dem don declare 63 Palestinian archaeological sites wey dey for di occupied West Bank as "Israeli heritage sites," na wetin one Palestinian research institute yarn. Dem say dis one na clear violation of international law and e no follow international obligations.

Dis tori show for one report wey di Applied Research Institute-Jerusalem (ARIJ), one non-governmental organisation, release on Wednesday. Di report wey dem title "Archaeological Sites in Nablus Governorate: An Open Arena for Israeli Confiscation Plans," na Anadolu Agency review am.

Di report talk say, according to one booklet wey carry military orders wey Brigadier General Moti Almoz, di head of di Israeli Civil Administration for di army, sign, dem classify 63 sites as "Israeli historical and archaeological sites."

Dem talk say 59 of di sites dey for Nablus governorate, three dey for Ramallah governorate, and one dey for Salfit governorate.

Di report argue say di way Israel dey target Palestinian archaeological sites for di occupied West Bank no be just administrative or legal matter, but e be part of di plan to dey collect Palestinian heritage.

Dem add say dis move na part of di plan to "change Palestinian heritage identity to fit di Israeli story, especially as most of di sites wey dem target dey near Israeli outposts, settlements or other colonial sites — particularly for Nablus governorate."

Di report stress say "to classify dis Palestinian archaeological and historical sites as 'Israeli' na clear violation of international law, e no follow international obligations, and e dey threaten Palestinian national identity."