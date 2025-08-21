One group wey dem call African Journalists Against Genocide (AJAG) tok say Israel dey intentionally kill Palestinian journalists wey dey work for Gaza.



According to Gaza health officials, war wey don last for 22 months don kill over 62,000 Palestinians, and pikin dem no spare for inside dat number. Dem die for bad-bad condition.



Mata come worst for Sunday, August 12, 2025, when Israeli airstrike come bomb media tent wey dey outside al-Shifa Hospital for Gaza City. Bombing kill Al Jazeera Arabic reporter wey be Anas al-Sharif, and im colleagues wey be reporter Mohammed Qreiqeh, and cameramen Ibrahim Zaher and Mohammed Noufal.



AJAG tok say over 250 journalists don die for Gaza.



Dem tok say international law must hold Israel responsible for wetin dey happen. Dem still tok say because Israel dey intentionally target journalists, e mean say dem dey purposely try to hide truth and make media no tok again.



Statement wey dem read tok say, "We be African journalists from across Africa, wey join voice under African Journalists Against Genocide (AJAG) to condemn Israel wey dey intentionally target our Palestinian colleagues for Gaza.