WAR FOR GAZA
2 minit wey yu go read
African journalists dey vex unto dia colleagues killing for Gaza
Dem tok say international law must hold Israel responsible for wetin dey happen.
African journalists dey vex unto dia colleagues killing for Gaza
Israel don kill plenty journalists since dia genocide for Gaza start for 2023. / AP
21 Ogost 2025

One group wey dem call African Journalists Against Genocide (AJAG) tok say Israel dey intentionally kill Palestinian journalists wey dey work for Gaza.

According to Gaza health officials, war wey don last for 22 months don kill over 62,000 Palestinians, and pikin dem no spare for inside dat number. Dem die for bad-bad condition.

Mata come worst for Sunday, August 12, 2025, when Israeli airstrike come bomb media tent wey dey outside al-Shifa Hospital for Gaza City. Bombing kill Al Jazeera Arabic reporter wey be Anas al-Sharif, and im colleagues wey be reporter Mohammed Qreiqeh, and cameramen Ibrahim Zaher and Mohammed Noufal.

AJAG tok say over 250 journalists don die for Gaza.

Dem tok say international law must hold Israel responsible for wetin dey happen. Dem still tok say because Israel dey intentionally target journalists, e mean say dem dey purposely try to hide truth and make media no tok again.

Statement wey dem read tok say, "We be African journalists from across Africa, wey join voice under African Journalists Against Genocide (AJAG) to condemn Israel wey dey intentionally target our Palestinian colleagues for Gaza.

Recommend

Na Nigerian broadcast journalist wey be Ireti Bakare-Yusuf start AJAG. Di group carry journalists and media pipo from over 20 African kontris."

Explore
Turkey dey di best position to cool Israel-Iran wahala
How Turkey bond with Djibouti dey drive Horn of Africa economy
Turkey made fighter jet KAAN don earn global trust
Israeli police raid foreign TV crews, dem seize TRT equipment
Trump cut short visit to G7 as tension with Iran dey grow
Trump block Israel plan to kill Iran Supreme Leader, US officials tok
How Vishwash Kumar Ramesh escape death for Air India crash
Iran dey use 'new methods' wey make Israeli defence systems target each oda
Trump dey consider banning more African kontris from US entry
Wahala between Israel and Iran make oil and gold price rise
Wetin dey happen for Côte d'Ivoire afta dem remove some election candidates
Wetin you need sabi about di attacks wey Israel do for Iran
Plane wey dey go London with 242 passengers crash for Ahmedabad
China go comot trade tariff for African kontris
Shey China really 'ban' rare-earth exports?
Check out small sample of TRT Global! Share your feedback!
Contact us