Washington, DC —

Before-before, most Americans dey support Israel because e dey resonate well for dia culture and memory. But now, e be like say di matter don dey change.

For one new poll wey University of Maryland (UMD) do, dem find say 28 percent of Americans now dey support Palestinians pass. Meanwhile, na only 22 percent dey support Israelis. Another 26 percent talk say dem dey balance for both sides, while 12 percent no support any side. Di rest no sure wetin dem think.

For di younger people, di matter dey hot pass. For di age group of 18 to 34 years, 37 percent dey support Palestinians, while only 11 percent dey support Israelis. 19 percent talk say dem dey balance for di two sides.

Di poll wey SSRS (Social Science Research Solutions) conduct from July 29 to August 7, 2025, and release on August 25, show say di gap dey wide among Republicans. For people wey dey 35 years and above, 52 percent of Republicans dey support Israelis. But for di younger Republicans wey dey under 35, na only 24 percent dey support Israelis.

For di whole country, 40 percent of Americans talk say US dey too support Israel, 27 percent feel say di policy dey okay, and 30 percent no sure. For Democrats, 63 percent believe say di Trump administration dey too support Israel. For Republicans, 57 percent feel say di policy dey balanced, but di age gap dey clear: older Republicans dey more likely to see di policy as balanced pass di younger ones.

On top di matter of genocide for Gaza, 41 percent of Americans — 67 percent of Democrats but only 14 percent of Republicans — call am genocide or something close to genocide. Meanwhile, 22 percent — 46 percent of Republicans but only 7 percent of Democrats — defend Israel, say di actions dey justified as self-defence. Another 23 percent no sure.

For younger Americans, di gap dey wider: 47 percent believe say wetin Israel dey do for Gaza na genocide or something close to am. Last year, di numbers bin dey different: for August 2024, na only 23 percent call am genocide, while 28 percent talk say di actions dey justified.