More Americans dey sympathize wit Palestinians pass Israelis — study
WAR FOR GAZA
4 minit wey yu go read
More Americans dey sympathize wit Palestinians pass Israelis — studyAmong young Americans, almost half describe Israeli actions for Gaza as genocide or close to am, one study show.
More Americans dey pity Palestine unlike before. / AP
27 Ogost 2025

Washington, DC —

Before-before, most Americans dey support Israel because e dey resonate well for dia culture and memory. But now, e be like say di matter don dey change.

For one new poll wey University of Maryland (UMD) do, dem find say 28 percent of Americans now dey support Palestinians pass. Meanwhile, na only 22 percent dey support Israelis. Another 26 percent talk say dem dey balance for both sides, while 12 percent no support any side. Di rest no sure wetin dem think.

For di younger people, di matter dey hot pass. For di age group of 18 to 34 years, 37 percent dey support Palestinians, while only 11 percent dey support Israelis. 19 percent talk say dem dey balance for di two sides.

Di poll wey SSRS (Social Science Research Solutions) conduct from July 29 to August 7, 2025, and release on August 25, show say di gap dey wide among Republicans. For people wey dey 35 years and above, 52 percent of Republicans dey support Israelis. But for di younger Republicans wey dey under 35, na only 24 percent dey support Israelis.

For di whole country, 40 percent of Americans talk say US dey too support Israel, 27 percent feel say di policy dey okay, and 30 percent no sure. For Democrats, 63 percent believe say di Trump administration dey too support Israel. For Republicans, 57 percent feel say di policy dey balanced, but di age gap dey clear: older Republicans dey more likely to see di policy as balanced pass di younger ones.

On top di matter of genocide for Gaza, 41 percent of Americans — 67 percent of Democrats but only 14 percent of Republicans — call am genocide or something close to genocide. Meanwhile, 22 percent — 46 percent of Republicans but only 7 percent of Democrats — defend Israel, say di actions dey justified as self-defence. Another 23 percent no sure.

For younger Americans, di gap dey wider: 47 percent believe say wetin Israel dey do for Gaza na genocide or something close to am. Last year, di numbers bin dey different: for August 2024, na only 23 percent call am genocide, while 28 percent talk say di actions dey justified.

Recommend

Kenneth Roth, wey be former Human Rights Watch executive director and now dey teach for Princeton, talk say di shift for American attitude fit dey because of Israel actions for Gaza and di continuous settlement expansion for West Bank.

Majority of Americans, 61 percent, believe say US military, economic, and diplomatic support dey enable wetin dey happen for Gaza. 34 percent talk say di support dey strong, 27 percent say e dey somewhat. Only 12 percent feel say US support no get impact, while 26 percent no sure.

Di view dey cut across party lines: 72 percent of Democrats, 57 percent of Republicans, and 63 percent of independents agree. When dem ask whose interest US policy dey serve, only about one-third — 34 percent of Republicans, 36 percent of Democrats, and 32 percent of independents — believe say e dey serve US interest. Another 25 percent talk say e dey serve Israel interest, 6 percent point to Arab states, and 31 percent no sure.

For Americans wey dey under 35, di split dey narrow: 27 percent believe say US policy dey serve US interest, while 26 percent talk say e dey serve Israel interest. Younger Republicans dey slightly more likely to say e dey serve Israel (26 percent) pass US (24 percent).

Nicholas Kristof, wey be writer and columnist, talk say after di October 7, 2023, attack, global sympathy dey with Israel. But Netanyahu actions for Gaza don change di way people dey see di matter, and now more people dey support Palestinians.

Di findings from UMD, wey be one of di Public Ivies, dey in line with other surveys. Gallup and YouGov polls also show say support for Palestinians dey rise for US. But di University of Maryland survey na di first one wey show say more Americans dey lean towards Palestinians pass Israelis.

With margin of error of ±2.9 points, di poll also show say di number of Americans wey dey call Israeli actions genocide don increase from 23 percent last year to 41 percent now. Di generational shift wey di figures reveal fit change di way Americans go dey debate US policy for Middle East.

Explore
Turkey dey di best position to cool Israel-Iran wahala
How Turkey bond with Djibouti dey drive Horn of Africa economy
Turkey made fighter jet KAAN don earn global trust
Israeli police raid foreign TV crews, dem seize TRT equipment
Trump cut short visit to G7 as tension with Iran dey grow
Trump block Israel plan to kill Iran Supreme Leader, US officials tok
How Vishwash Kumar Ramesh escape death for Air India crash
Iran dey use 'new methods' wey make Israeli defence systems target each oda
Trump dey consider banning more African kontris from US entry
Wahala between Israel and Iran make oil and gold price rise
Wetin dey happen for Côte d'Ivoire afta dem remove some election candidates
Wetin you need sabi about di attacks wey Israel do for Iran
Plane wey dey go London with 242 passengers crash for Ahmedabad
China go comot trade tariff for African kontris
Shey China really 'ban' rare-earth exports?
Check out small sample of TRT Global! Share your feedback!
Contact us