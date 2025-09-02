WAR FOR GAZA
Belgium go also recognise Palestine for UN General Assembly
Minista of Foreign Affairs, Maxime Prevot say di move na to put pressure on Israel to obey international law on top bad tins wey dey happun for Gaza.
Minista for Foreign Affairs, Maxime Prevot, yarn say di move na to put pressure for Israel head make dem respect international law. [File] / AP
2 Septemba 2025

Belgium don tok say dem go officially recognise di State of Palestine for di United Nations General Assembly wey go happen for September, di kontri Foreign Minister announce am.

"Palestine go dey recognised by Belgium for di UN session! And we don impose strong sanctions against di Israeli government," na wetin Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot write for X on Monday.

Di General Assembly go gather from September 9 to 23 for New York.

France don already announce for July say dem go recognise Palestinian state during di meeting, as President Emmanuel Macron call di move one step towards di two-state solution.

Some Western countries like UK, Canada, and Australia don dey encourage oda nations to follow di same path.

Prevot talk say Belgium decision na because of di humanitarian wahala wey dey happen for Gaza, where almost two years of Israeli attack don make almost all di people for di area lose dia homes and dey suffer hunger, according to wetin United Nations tok.

"As we dey see di violence wey Israel dey do wey no follow international law, and di obligation wey dem get to prevent any risk of genocide, Belgium no get choice but to take strong decision to put pressure for Israeli government and Hamas," na wetin Prevot tok.

E still tok say di recognition no be to punish ordinary Israelis.

"Dis one no be about to punish di Israeli people, but to make sure say dia government dey respect international and humanitarian law and to take action to try change wetin dey happen for ground," e add.

Di announcement mean say Belgium go join France and more than 12 oda countries wey dey support di New York Declaration, wey dey open road for formal recognition of both Israel and Palestine as part of di effort to bring di two-state solution.

Di move show say di international community don dey vex well-well about di genocide wey dey happen for Gaza.

Israel genocide for Gaza don kill more than 63,000 Palestinians since October 2023 and don make millions of people lose dia homes, while di International Court of Justice dey look into di genocide case against Israel.

