Belgium don tok say dem go officially recognise di State of Palestine for di United Nations General Assembly wey go happen for September, di kontri Foreign Minister announce am.

"Palestine go dey recognised by Belgium for di UN session! And we don impose strong sanctions against di Israeli government," na wetin Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot write for X on Monday.

Di General Assembly go gather from September 9 to 23 for New York.

France don already announce for July say dem go recognise Palestinian state during di meeting, as President Emmanuel Macron call di move one step towards di two-state solution.

Some Western countries like UK, Canada, and Australia don dey encourage oda nations to follow di same path.

Prevot talk say Belgium decision na because of di humanitarian wahala wey dey happen for Gaza, where almost two years of Israeli attack don make almost all di people for di area lose dia homes and dey suffer hunger, according to wetin United Nations tok.