China is ready to enhance strategic communication with North Korea, Chinese President Xi Jinping told North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in a congratulatory message over the 77th anniversary of the founding of North Korea, Chinese state media reported.

China is willing to maintain close cooperation with North Korea for regional and world peace and development, Xi's message said, according to the official Xinhua news agency.

Xi said Beijing stands ready to “enhance strategic communication, maintain close exchanges and cooperation with the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) and join hands to promote China-DPRK friendship,” the state-run reported.

Xi pointed out the “socialist cause” of the two countries and called on both sides to make greater contributions to “peace and development” in the region and the world at large.

Diplomatic ties

Following the liberation of the Korean peninsula from Japanese rule at the end of the Second World War, a communist regime was set up in the northern part.

A new Supreme People's Assembly was elected in August 1948, and on September 3, a new constitution was promulgated.