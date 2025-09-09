INTERNATIONAL DIPLOMACY
1 min read
'New historic phase' of relations starts with Syria: Russia
Russia and Qatar are discussing humanitarian aid to Syria and the restoration of its energy sector.
'New historic phase' of relations starts with Syria: Russia
FILE - Russian deputy PM Alexander Novak attends the St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on June 18, 2025. / REUTERS
September 9, 2025

Russia has announced that a new historic phase in relations with Syria has begun, as Moscow prepares for a visit by Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa next month.

“Relations between the two peoples will be based on mutual respect in the new historic phase, and we hope that this relationship will continue to grow for the good of both peoples and countries,” Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told a joint press conference with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al Shaibani.

“We attach particular importance to President Sharaa’s upcoming visit to Moscow to attend the Russia-Arab Summit,” he said.

The summit is scheduled to be held on October 15.

“We affirm the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria,” Novak said.

Recommended
RelatedTRT World - What is Russia’s endgame in Syria?

Russia and Qatar are discussing humanitarian aid to Syria and the restoration of its energy sector, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said during a visit to Damascus on Tuesday.


SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Hamas calls US 'accomplice' in Israel's Qatar attack as funerals held in Doha
US mourns Charlie Kirk on 9/11 attacks anniversary as shooter remains at large
Turkish teenager Gurel stuns world chess champion Gukesh
Fidan, Tajani hold talks in Rome to boost Türkiye–Italy ties
US threatens action against foreigners 'praising or making light' of Charlie Kirk's killing
Netanyahu vows 'no Palestinian state' as he approves illegal West Bank settlement plan
UNSC condemns attack on Doha but avoids naming Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
UAE president's Gulf visit aims for regional coordination following Israeli attack on Doha: aide
Israel's terrorist attack on truce negotiators in Qatar won't change Gaza ceasefire demands: Hamas
Israeli attack on Qatar should be a 'wake-up call' for region: Turkish parliament speaker
European Parliament backs Gaza resolution, eyes suspension of Israel support
Ireland to skip Eurovision 2026 over Israel's participation; Slovenia, Spain to follow
US officials on the hunt for Kirk's shooter
Qatar holds funeral for victims of Israel's Doha attack
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us