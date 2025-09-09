WORLD
2 min read
Bangladesh students vote in key Dhaka University union polls
Nearly 40,000 to cast ballots in what is being seen as the first national test of democracy since last year's student-led uprising.
Bangladesh students vote in key Dhaka University union polls
(FILE) The last DUCSU vote was held in 2019 under Hasina, who fled to India during the 2024 unrest. / Reuters
September 9, 2025

Students in Bangladesh have begun voting to elect leaders of the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU), often called the country’s second parliament for its role in shaping national politics.

The polls on Tuesday, the first since a student-led uprising last year that forced then-prime minister Sheikh Hasina to resign and flee the country, are being closely watched as a test of Bangladesh’s democratic transition.

“Students are seeing this election as a step towards the country’s democratic transition and a major move toward the national election,” Arman Hossen, a third-year student of mass communication and journalism, said.

He described long queues of students eager to cast their ballots.

According to Dhaka University authorities, 39,874 students are eligible to vote — 18,959 women and 20,915 men.

Voting is taking place at 810 booths across eight centres, with 471 candidates contesting 28 posts.

RelatedTRT Global - People power won in Bangladesh last month, where do they stand now?
Recommended

“The national election train will follow,” said renowned filmmaker and cultural affairs adviser Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

Student organisations linked to the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Jamaat-e-Islami, and the newly formed youth-led National Citizen Party (NCP) are among those competing.

Polling began in the morning and will continue for eight hours until the evening.

The last DUCSU vote was held in 2019 under Hasina, who fled to India during the 2024 uprising.

Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus took over as head of an interim administration, suspended the Awami League’s activities, and banned its student wing, Bangladesh Chhatra League, under anti-terror laws.

The Yunus government has pledged to hold general elections in February.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Dutch government vows rapid ban on goods from illegal Israeli settlements
Row erupts as EU parliament refuses tribute to US right-wing activist Charlie Kirk
Spain's sports minister calls for ban on Israeli teams, citing 'double standards'
Current Gaza aid distribution run by mercenaries, 'anti-Muslim gangsters': UNRWA
Qatar launches legal action against Israeli attack on Doha
UK ambassador to US Mandelson fired over Epstein ties: report
Syria says it arrested ‘Hezbollah cell’ in Damascus countryside
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hundreds of children bear brunt of Afghan earthquake as parents die
Nineteen terrorists killed in northwestern region: Pakistan military
Poland restricts airspace after suspected Russian drones breach border
Türkiye denies claims Israel targeted its forces in Syria
India to Russia: Stop recruiting our citizens for Ukraine war
Abductions of aid workers double in 2025 as violence escalates in South Sudan
Investigation underway into deadly gas tanker explosion in Mexico City
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us