Students in Bangladesh have begun voting to elect leaders of the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU), often called the country’s second parliament for its role in shaping national politics.

The polls on Tuesday, the first since a student-led uprising last year that forced then-prime minister Sheikh Hasina to resign and flee the country, are being closely watched as a test of Bangladesh’s democratic transition.

“Students are seeing this election as a step towards the country’s democratic transition and a major move toward the national election,” Arman Hossen, a third-year student of mass communication and journalism, said.

He described long queues of students eager to cast their ballots.

According to Dhaka University authorities, 39,874 students are eligible to vote — 18,959 women and 20,915 men.

Voting is taking place at 810 booths across eight centres, with 471 candidates contesting 28 posts.