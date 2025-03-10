WORLD
Philippines prepares to arrest Duterte after Interpol red notice
Ex-president Duterte, who is currently in Hong Kong, says that he is prepared for his possible arrest.
The International Criminal Court has been investigating Duterte over thousands of deaths linked to his anti-drug campaign. / Reuters
March 10, 2025

Philippine authorities are making preparations to arrest former president Rodrigo Duterte after the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) issued a red notice, local media reported.

According to the Manila Times, which cited an "unimpeachable" source on Monday, the Philippine National Police (PNP) has mobilised 7,000 personnel to locate and detain the former president.

The International Criminal Court has been investigating Duterte over thousands of deaths linked to his anti-drug campaign.

Security forces have been deployed at major entry points, including seaports and airports, in anticipation of Duterte's return from Hong Kong.

‌However, the primary efforts to arrest him will be concentrated in Metro Manila and his home province, Davao.

‘If it is my fate, I will accept it’

Duterte, who is currently in Hong Kong, stated that he is prepared for his possible arrest.

"If this is truly my fate in life, it's okay, I will accept it.

They can arrest me, imprison me," he said while addressing a rally of Hong Kong-based Filipino workers.

"What is my sin? I did everything in my time for peace and a peaceful life for the Filipino people," he told the cheering crowds, appearing alongside his daughter, Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte.

On Monday, a spokesperson for the Presidential Office said that no official communication had been received from Interpol yet but indicated that Duterte could be handed over.

"Our law enforcers are ready to follow what the law dictates. If the warrant of arrest needs to be served because of a request from Interpol," Presidential Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro told reporters.

A red notice is an international request issued by Interpol to law enforcement agencies, urging them to apprehend an individual subject to an arrest warrant or a court order issued by judicial authorities.

Reports indicate that the ICC issued Duterte's arrest order as part of its investigation into alleged crimes against humanity committed during his nationwide anti-drug trafficking operations between 2016 and 2022.

Duterte has repeatedly refused to acknowledge the ICC's jurisdiction and has declined to cooperate with its investigations.

Despite the Philippines withdrawing from the ICC in 2019, the court maintains jurisdiction over alleged crimes committed while the country was still a member.

