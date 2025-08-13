Jordan denounced on Wednesday Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s comments that he is attached to the vision of “Greater Israel,” calling the remarks a threat to its sovereignty.

Netanyahu told news channel i24 on Tuesday that he feels “very attached” to the vision of Greater Israel. He said he considers himself “on a historic and spiritual mission” that “generations of Jews that dreamt of coming here and generations of Jews who will come after us.”

Greater Israel is a Biblical term used in Israeli politics to refer to the expansion of Israel’s territory to include the occupied West Bank, Gaza, Syria’s Golan Heights, Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula and parts of Jordan.

The Jordanian Foreign Ministry called Netanyahu’s comments “a dangerous and provocative escalation, a threat to the sovereignty of states, a violation of international law and the UN Charter."

“These delusional claims, which are reflected in the statements of Israeli officials, will not affect Jordan and the Arab states and will not diminish the legitimate and inalienable rights of the Palestinian people,” it added in a statement.

'Provocative measures and statements'