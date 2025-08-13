WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Jordan slams Netanyahu's 'Greater Israel' remarks as sovereignty threat
Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu says he is on a "historic and spiritual mission," "very attached" to the vision of Greater Israel.
Jordan slams Netanyahu's 'Greater Israel' remarks as sovereignty threat
Netanyahu presenting Israel's expansionist vision at the United Nations, unveiling plans for a "Greater Israel". / AP
August 13, 2025

Jordan denounced on Wednesday Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s comments that he is attached to the vision of “Greater Israel,” calling the remarks a threat to its sovereignty.

Netanyahu told news channel i24 on Tuesday that he feels “very attached” to the vision of Greater Israel. He said he considers himself “on a historic and spiritual mission” that “generations of Jews that dreamt of coming here and generations of Jews who will come after us.”

Greater Israel is a Biblical term used in Israeli politics to refer to the expansion of Israel’s territory to include the occupied West Bank, Gaza, Syria’s Golan Heights, Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula and parts of Jordan.

The Jordanian Foreign Ministry called Netanyahu’s comments “a dangerous and provocative escalation, a threat to the sovereignty of states, a violation of international law and the UN Charter."

“These delusional claims, which are reflected in the statements of Israeli officials, will not affect Jordan and the Arab states and will not diminish the legitimate and inalienable rights of the Palestinian people,” it added in a statement.

'Provocative measures and statements'

Recommended

“These claims and delusions adopted and promoted by the extremists of the Israeli government encourage the continuation of cycles of violence and conflict” in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, the ministry said.

Jordan called on the international community to take immediate action to stop Israel’s “provocative measures and statements that threaten the stability of the region and international peace and security.”

The Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing over 61,700 Palestinians, almost half of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Netanyahu and his former defence minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

RelatedTRT Global - Netanyahu vows to pursue 'historic and spiritual mission' for 'Greater Israel' plan
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Spain endures worst fire season on record as blazes ravage northwest
UK prepares to airlift Gaza's critically ill children as pressure mounts for medical evacuations
Ahead of visit, Netanyahu hit with criminal complaint from Argentine rights groups
France drafts resolution to prolong UN peace mission in Lebanon
Maduro mobilises millions in militia amid rising US ‘threats’
UK dropped request for backdoor access to encrypted Apple data, says US spy chief Gabbard
UN: Israeli attacks in Gaza killed nearly half of all aid workers slain worldwide in 2024
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US halt on Gaza visas will endanger children seeking medical treatment, charity warns
Air Canada flight attendants defy back-to-work order
Arrangements underway for Putin-Zelenskyy meeting — Trump
Trump pauses talks with Europeans to call Putin on Ukraine peace efforts
Bestselling Irish author says she will support Palestine Action despite government ban
'You look fabulous in that suit': Zelenskyy dons more formal attire for crucial meeting with Trump
Trump administration revoked more than 6,000 student visas, State Dept says
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us