More than 100 children have died of malnutrition and hunger in Gaza amid a choking Israeli siege on the enclave, the head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) has said.

“At least 100 children die of malnutrition and hunger,” UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said in a statement on Wednesday.

He said the deaths from hunger add to more than 40,000 children killed or wounded by Israeli air strikes and shelling since October 2023.

Lazzarini said at least 17,000 children in Gaza are “unaccompanied and separated,” and 1 million are deeply traumatised and out of education.

“Children are children,” he said. “No one should stay silent when children die, or are brutally deprived of a future, wherever these children are, including in Gaza.”

Gaza’s Health Ministry said on Wednesday that eight more people, including three children, died in the past 24 hours due to starvation and malnutrition.

This brings the total death toll from starvation to 235, including 106 children, as the humanitarian crisis in the enclave deepens.