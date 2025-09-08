BIZTECH
2 min read
Economic globalisation is 'irresistible trend of history', China's Xi tells BRICS summit
Addressing the virtual BRICS summit amid Trump tariffs, the Chinese president calls for upholding multilateralism to 'defend international fairness and justice.'
Economic globalisation is 'irresistible trend of history', China's Xi tells BRICS summit
Xi urged BRICS nations to tap into their own advantages and deepen cooperation in various fields including trade and economy, finance and technology. / AP
September 8, 2025

Chinese President Xi Jinping has said economic globalisation was “an irresistible trend of history,” stressing multilateralism amid tariffs from US President Donald Trump.

Addressing a virtual BRICS summit, hosted by Brazil, Xi called on Monday for upholding multilateralism to “defend international fairness and justice,” according to a transcript of his speech released by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

“Hegemonism, unilateralism and protectionism are getting more and more rampant,” Xi said, stressing that the “trade wars and tariff wars waged by some country severely disrupt the world economy and undermine international trade rules.”

His remarks came as tariffs and protectionist trade measures imposed by the Trump administration have roiled international markets as Washington seeks bilateral trade deals, including one with Beijing.

RelatedTRT Global - Trump signs order to extend tariffs on China for 90 days

“We should… safeguard the international system with the United Nations at its core and the international order based on international law, so as to cement the foundations of multilateralism,” Xi said.

Calling for upholding “openness and win-win co-operation to safeguard the international economic and trade order,” the Chinese president said: “Economic globalisation is an irresistible trend of history.”

Recommended

“We should promote a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalisation, place development at the heart of our international agenda, and ensure that Global South countries participate in international cooperation as equals and share in the fruits of development,” he added.

Pointing out that the BRICS nations account for nearly half of the world’s population, around 30 percent of global economic output and one-fifth of global trade, Xi urged the bloc to work “more closely.”

Stressing that Beijing stands ready to work with BRICS countries, Xi urged the bloc to “leverage our respective strengths, deepen practical co-operation, and make our business, financial, scientific and technological co-operation.”

The BRICS bloc was initially formed by Brazil, Russia, India and China, with their first summit held in 2009.

The alliance later expanded to include South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

RelatedTRT Global - Why 2024 was a watershed year for the rise of BRICS
SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
Explore
UK ambassador to US Mandelson fired over Epstein ties: report
Syria says it arrested ‘Hezbollah cell’ in Damascus countryside
Hundreds of children bear brunt of Afghan earthquake as parents die
Nineteen terrorists killed in northwestern region: Pakistan military
Poland restricts airspace after suspected Russian drones breach border
Türkiye denies claims Israel targeted its forces in Syria
India to Russia: Stop recruiting our citizens for Ukraine war
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Abductions of aid workers double in 2025 as violence escalates in South Sudan
Investigation underway into deadly gas tanker explosion in Mexico City
Charlie Kirk shooter suspect released from custody after interrogation: FBI
US marks 24th anniversary of 9/11 with memorial events and community service
Bolsonaro trial split as Brazilian judge votes to acquit ex-president of coup plot
PKK/YPG terrorist organisation targets civilians in Syria
Gen Z backs ex-chief justice Karki to lead Nepal’s political transition
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us