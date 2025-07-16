WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
French court grants refugee status to Palestinians from Gaza outside UN mandate for first time
The ruling says those not under UN protection may qualify due to Israel’s conduct of war in Gaza.
French court grants refugee status to Palestinians from Gaza outside UN mandate for first time
The Court grants refugee status...on the grounds that they have a well-founded fear, if they return to that territory, of being personally persecuted. / AA
July 16, 2025

France’s National Court of Asylum has ruled that Palestinian nationals from Gaza who are not under UN protection may qualify for refugee status under the 1951 Geneva Convention, citing the nature of the Israeli military offensive in the enclave.

“By a decision of 11 July 2025, the Court ruled that Palestinian nationals from the Gaza Strip who are not protected by the UN may be granted refugee status under the 1951 Geneva Convention due to the methods of warfare used by Israeli forces since the end in March 2025 of the ceasefire concluded on 19 January 2025,” the court said in an official statement.

The ruling came in response to an application for international protection filed by a woman and her minor son from northern Gaza. They had initially been granted subsidiary protection but were later granted full refugee status under the Geneva Convention.

Previously, only Palestinians covered by the mandate of the UN agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) could be considered for refugee status in France under specific conditions.

RelatedTRT Global - Former EU foreign policy chief slams bloc's failure to act on Israel's human rights violations

This decision marks the first time Palestinians from Gaza outside that UN framework have been granted such status, setting a precedent.

The court said Israeli forces exert “substantial” control over Gaza and found that the methods of warfare employed – causing widespread harm to civilians, the destruction of vital infrastructure, and a deepening humanitarian crisis – amount to acts of persecution.

“The Court grants refugee status to a mother and her minor son, stateless Palestinians residing in the Gaza Strip, on the grounds that they have a well-founded fear, if they return to that territory, of being personally persecuted, on account of that ‘nationality’, by the Israeli armed forces which control a substantial part of that territory,” the statement added.

RelatedTRT Global - UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us