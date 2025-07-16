WORLD
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
Hakan Fidan says Israeli attacks threatening regional security, efforts to establish stability in Syria, should end immediately
Turkish foreign minister expresses concern over Israeli attack on Syria / Reuters
July 16, 2025

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has expressed concern over Israel's attacks that targeted southern Syria and the capital Damascus in a phone call with his Syrian counterpart Asaad Hassan al Shaibani, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

Fidan said Israel’s attacks targeting southern Syria and Damascus are a cause for concern.

He said that the interventions threatening regional security and efforts to establish stability in Syria should end immediately.

Fidan also underscored the importance of all relevant parties making efforts to restore peace in Syria.

Turkish top diplomat also held a phone conversation with US Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack, who also serves as the US ambassador to Türkiye.

Fidan, while speaking with Barrack, urged that Israel’s attacks targeting Syria, and the clashes in southern Syria should be stopped.

He also talked with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi over the phone.

Israel launched air strikes on Damascus on Wednesday, targeting Syria’s Defence Ministry and areas near the presidential palace.

The strikes came as Israel resumed attacks in southern Syria’s Suwayda province, warning they will continue unless Syrian forces withdraw.

The Syrian army had deployed troops to the area to restore order after clashes between armed Druze and Bedouin groups killed at least 30 people.

​​​​​​​The Israeli army claims the military actions are meant to protect the Druze minority.

