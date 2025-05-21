A prominent Israeli physician has sparked outrage after describing Palestinians as a “virus” and expressing a desire to personally take part in their elimination, calling it “preventive medicine”.

Dr. Amos Sabo, a surgical specialist and retired intensive care doctor affiliated with Galilee Medical Center and Maccabi Healthcare Services, praised Israeli soldiers for killing what he called “dozens of terrorists” and said: “I asked to join the eliminations – as a doctor, as part of preventive medicine.”

The post on X contained the rhetoric that closely mirrors genocidal language historically used to justify mass killing.

“After all, we're talking about the elimination of viruses and other disgusting parasites.”

The comments were met with shock, triggering a wave of ethics complaints and condemnation online.

His remarks triggered at least 18 formal complaints to Maccabi and the Israel Medical Association, according to local media.

Maccabi Healthcare Services is one of Israel’s primary public health providers, delivering medical care to all Israeli residents, including Palestinian citizens of the country.

Amos previously called for Gaza to be “erased” in a post on X in August 2024.

“There are no uninvolved people there,” he said.

Longstanding pattern of far-right activity

This isn’t the first time Sabo has drawn public criticism. In 2023, he showed up in anti-government protests armed with an M-16 rifle.

He wore a shirt bearing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s face and the words “You are our prime minister”. Protesters accused him of intimidation, leading to a court hearing where it was revealed that he had carried his Israeli military-issued rifle openly to the protests.

At the hearing, Sabo defended himself by saying he was on leave from active reserve duty and insisted that his actions were legal.

He said he had no place to store the weapon and regularly carried it to the cinema and shopping malls.

“No one feels threatened,” he said. “Their threat came from their deep hatred for the prime minister.”

While police said his reserve status technically permitted the possession of the weapon, critics noted that Israeli military regulations prohibit reserve soldiers from bringing weapons to political demonstrations.

Genocide incitement

The Geneva Declaration, a foundational document of medical ethics, obliges physicians to dedicate their lives to the service of humanity and maintain “the utmost respect for human life”.

Sabo’s post appears to directly contravene those principles.

The Ethics Bureau of the Israel Medical Association, which is currently reviewing the complaints, condemned the rhetoric.

An Israeli military spokesperson said Sabo’s post has since been deleted and said he has been summoned for a meeting with his division commander to determine a disciplinary response.

Maccabi Healthcare Services has not yet issued a public statement on the matter.