ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
2 min read
Inspection or no inspection? Iran, IAEA differ on access to nuclear facilities
IAEA chief Rafael Grossi says the agreed “technical document” sets out clear procedures for inspections, notifications, and implementation, ensuring transparency in nuclear oversight.
Inspection or no inspection? Iran, IAEA differ on access to nuclear facilities
Iran’s FM Abbas Araghchi and IAEA chief Rafael Grossi sign a deal to resume cooperation at Tahrir Palace in Cairo, September 9, 2025. / AP
September 10, 2025

A new agreement between Iran and the UN nuclear watchdog does not guarantee inspectors' access to Iranian nuclear sites, and Tehran wants further talks on how inspections are carried out, the country's foreign minister said on Wednesday.

Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reached a deal on Tuesday on resuming inspections at sites including those bombed by the US and Israel, but gave no specifics, and Tehran said the deal was off if international sanctions were re-imposed.

"I have to reiterate the agreement does not currently provide access to IAEA inspectors, apart from the Bushehr nuclear plant," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told state TV in an interview.

"Based on reports that Iran will issue in the future, the nature of access will have to be discussed at an appropriate time," he added.

Diplomats said the devil would be in the details of Tuesday's agreement. No joint press conference was held in Cairo to provide details on what the IAEA has been calling "modalities" regarding the resumption of inspections.

RelatedTRT World - IAEA returns to Iran, but no deal yet on inspections

‘Technical document’

Recommended

The agreement comes against the backdrop of an ongoing threat by European powers to re-impose international sanctions against Iran that were lifted under a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and major powers.

The IAEA's Grossi said in a statement on Wednesday that the "technical document" agreed provided for "a clear understanding of the procedures for inspection, notifications, and implementation..."

"These include all facilities and installations in Iran and also contemplates the required reporting on all the attacked facilities, including the nuclear material present at those."

While Iran's enrichment sites have been badly damaged or destroyed, it is less clear what has happened to the stockpile, which includes uranium enriched to up to 60 percent purity, a short step from the roughly 90 percent required for weapons-grade.

Araghchi said the IAEA's board of governors' meeting on Wednesday would be crucial concerning how cooperation with the IAEA develops.

RelatedTRT World - IAEA chief warns of rising nuclear armament
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Hamas calls US 'accomplice' in Israel's Qatar attack as funerals held in Doha
US mourns Charlie Kirk on 9/11 attacks anniversary as shooter remains at large
Turkish teenager Gurel stuns world chess champion Gukesh
Fidan, Tajani hold talks in Rome to boost Türkiye–Italy ties
US threatens action against foreigners 'praising or making light' of Charlie Kirk's killing
Netanyahu vows 'no Palestinian state' as he approves illegal West Bank settlement plan
UNSC condemns attack on Doha but avoids naming Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
UAE president's Gulf visit aims for regional coordination following Israeli attack on Doha: aide
Israel's terrorist attack on truce negotiators in Qatar won't change Gaza ceasefire demands: Hamas
Israeli attack on Qatar should be a 'wake-up call' for region: Turkish parliament speaker
European Parliament backs Gaza resolution, eyes suspension of Israel support
Ireland to skip Eurovision 2026 over Israel's participation; Slovenia, Spain to follow
US officials on the hunt for Kirk's shooter
Qatar holds funeral for victims of Israel's Doha attack
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us