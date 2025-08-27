Australia’s foreign minister has rejected Iran’s denials of involvement in anti-Semitic attacks on Australian soil, saying Tehran has “crossed a line.”

Speaking to ABC Radio on Wednesday, Penny Wong defended her government’s decision to expel the Iranian ambassador and said they took the decision after a long investigation.

"We have obviously seen what the foreign minister of Iran has said. We reject it," she said.

Wong also warned Australians against travelling to Iran, noting that the country has long been under a “do not travel” advisory.

“Obviously, this makes the situation even more difficult, in part because there are no Australian personnel left to assist Australians in Iran. My message is clear: do not travel to Iran. And if you are in Iran, please come home,” she said.

Her remarks came after Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said his country is not behind any attack in Australia and called Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese a "weak politician.”