The Russian Academy of Sciences has said that the Klyuchevskoy volcano began erupting after the morning earthquake.
According to reports from the Institute of Volcanology and Seismology of the Far Eastern Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences on Wednesday, the volcano emitted a column of ash reaching three kilometres above sea level.
"Right now, Klyuchevskoy volcano is erupting," it said.
Ash clouds have extended eastwards, covering distances of up to 58 kilometres.
On Wednesday, Kamchatka experienced its strongest earthquake since 1952, with a magnitude of 8.8.
Tsunami warnings have been issued, urging residents to stay away from shorelines in hazardous zones.
The governments of two regions – Kamchatka and Sakhalin Oblast – declared a state of emergency.
Klyuchevskoy is among the most active volcanoes globally, towering at almost 4,850 metres above sea level. Despite international flight paths avoiding the immediate vicinity, caution is advised for nearby flights.
Meanwhile, the Russian Expert Council on Earthquake Prediction, Assessment of Seismic Hazard and Risk announced following an extraordinary meeting on Wednesday that aftershocks with a magnitude of up to 7.5 and tsunamis near Avachinsky Bay and the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky can be expected in the near future.
The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations issued a warning against visiting territories adjacent to Avachinsky Bay and the Pacific Ocean waters.
“Rescue workers strongly recommend refraining from visiting areas bordering Avachinsky Bay and the Pacific Ocean, especially popular spots such as Khalaktyrsky Beach, Anglichanka Cove, Prilivnoe Lake, and the coastal slope of Nikolskaya Hill,” it said.
Assessing the regional readiness for the natural disaster at a press briefing in Moscow on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said: “All early-warning systems functioned promptly, and evacuations were carried out in areas requiring evacuation due to the tsunami threat.”
He added: “Overall, the seismic resistance of buildings performed effectively. Thank God, there were no casualties. Therefore, technological preparedness proved effective and demonstrated a high level of readiness.”