Argentine submarine found year after disappearance – navy
Submarine ARA San Juan that disappeared with 44 crew aboard on November 15 last year has been detected 800 metres deep in the Atlantic, Argentine's navy said.
A man stands in front of signs in support of the 44 crew members of the ARA San Juan submarine missing at sea placed on a fence outside the Argentine Naval Base where the submarine sailed from, in Mar del Plata, Argentina on November 20, 2017. / Reuters Archive
November 17, 2018

Argentina's navy announced early on Saturday that searchers found the missing submarine ARA San Juan deep in the Atlantic a year after it disappeared with 44 crew aboard.

The vessel was detected 800 metres deep in waters off the Valdes Peninsula in Argentine Patagonia, the statement said.

The navy said a "positive identification" had been made by a remote-operated submersible from the US ship Ocean Infinity, which was hired for the latest search for the missing vessel.

TRT World'sMhairi Beveridge has more.

The discovery was announced just two days after families of the missing sailors held a commemoration one year after the sub disappeared on November 15, 2017.

On Thursday, on the anniversary of the disappearance, President Mauricio Macri said the families of the submariners should not feel alone and delivered an "absolute and non-negotiable commitment" to find "the truth."

Macri promised a full investigation after the submarine was lost. Federal police raided naval bases and other buildings last January as part of the probe, soon after the government dismissed the head of the navy.

The San Juan was returning to its base in the coastal city of Mar del Plata when contact was lost.

Argentina gave up hope of finding survivors after an intense search aided by 18 countries, but the navy continued searching for the vessel.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
