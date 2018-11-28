WORLD
Mexico refuses to keep migrants waiting at US-Mexico border
Mexico says it's not planning to accept US demands that it give asylum to caravan migrants, thousands of whom have arrived at the US-Mexican border in recent weeks.
Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, are seen in a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, November 28, 2018. / Reuters
November 28, 2018

Central American migrants have a right to request asylum in the United States, and Mexico has repeatedly refused US requests to force them to seek refuge there instead, Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray said on Wednesday.

Videgaray, who leaves office on the weekend, said the incoming Mexican government was also not planning to accept US demands that it give asylum to the migrants, thousands of whom have arrived at the US-Mexican border in caravans in recent weeks.

He told Mexican networkTelevisa that accepting the US requests "would declare Mexico a final destination for migrants, invalidating any asylum process in the United States. We have rejected this."

US President Donald Trump threatened this week to "permanently" close the US-Mexican border if Mexico does not deport some 7,000 Central Americans gathered in the border city of Tijuana.

Videgaray said that closing the border, through which $1.7 billion in bilateral trade passes every day, would be "incredibly negative" for both countries.

Videgaray said the migrants were welcome to stay in Mexico while they waited to file asylum claims in the United States.

"What is happening is very different. They are in Mexico, waiting to file for [US] asylum. Being in Mexico does not mean they lose their ability, their right to request asylum."

Videgaray did not address reports that the incoming government of President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador was close to an agreement with the United States that would make migrants wait in Mexico even after they had submitted their claim in the United States.

Under current rules, migrants who ask for US asylum are either detained in the United States or released there to await the final ruling on their application, a process Trump refers to as "catch and release" and that on average takes close to two years.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
