TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish President Erdogan meets Chinese, Dutch leaders at G20 summit
The meeting between President Erdogan and Dutch PM Mark Rutte lasted almost one hour.
Turkish President Erdogan meets Chinese, Dutch leaders at G20 summit
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) shake hands during their meeting within the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina on November 30, 2018. / AA
November 30, 2018

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Dutch prime minister and Chinese president on the sidelines of G20 Leaders’ Summit in Argentine capital Buenos Aires on Friday.

The meeting between Erdogan and Dutch PM Mark Rutte was closed to the media and lasted almost an hour.

In addition to the meeting with Rutte, Erdogan held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping for 30 minutes.

During the meetings, Erdogan was accompanied by Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak, Presidency’s Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, Presidential Spokesman Ibrahim Kalin, and Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan.

The two-day G20 summit in Argentina began on Friday.

Argentinian President Mauricio Macri, who is also the term president for the summit, welcomed the guests including 19 world leaders and EU representatives.

Some 15,000 people are expected to attend the meeting which is being followed by at least 3,000 journalists.

The summit's first session will be about human values, global economy, future of business life and women empowerment.

The second session will cover sustainable development and climate, while the third will discuss infrastructure, energy and future of sustainable food.

A joint declaration is expected to be published at the end of the summit on Saturday.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
US sanctions on Iran: Economic weapon or blunt instrument?
By Ozde Aykurt
Israeli troops enter south Lebanon, search homes, question locals and Syrian labourers
Turkish defence firm Havelsan develops secure closed-loop AI system for corporate use
Türkiye moves closer to buying Eurofighter jets as agreement signed with Britain
As Gaza hunger crisis deepens, where do truce talks stand?
Why Kabul could become first capital city to run out of water
Inside the growing danger of magnetic toys — and the Turkish toddler who nearly died
By Fatima Munir
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
BlackRock reportedly restricts use of company devices for China travel
Fed chair 'not going to be there much longer': Trump
China, EU discussed trade cooperation, issues ahead of summit amid sanctions
Israel vows to stop Iran from rebuilding nuclear programme, threatens renewed conflict
Over 100 NGOs demand immediate ceasefire in Gaza, warn of 'mass starvation' due to Israel's blockade
Trump accuses Obama of 'treason', urges authorities to go after him
Masked ICE agents detain Afghan interpreter who aided US military
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us