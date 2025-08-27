TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Türkiye's Parliament to hold extraordinary session on Israel's genocidal Gaza policies
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will brief lawmakers during the session on August 29, 2025.
Türkiye's Parliament to hold extraordinary session on Israel's genocidal Gaza policies
Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its war on the enclave. / AA
August 27, 2025

The Turkish Parliament speaker has called an extraordinary session of the Parliament on Friday to discuss the Israeli onslaught on Gaza, genocide, oppression, and starvation policies.

The speaker’s office said on Wednesday that Numan Kurtulmus convened the extraordinary session of Parliament in accordance with Article 93 of the Constitution and Article 7 of the Parliament’s Rules of Procedure.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is also expected to brief lawmakers during the extraordinary session.

Israel has killed nearly 63,000 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023.

Recommended

Israel’s full blockade of the Palestinian enclave, in place since early March, has created catastrophic conditions for the enclave’s 2.4 million residents, leading to famine, widespread disease, and the collapse of essential services.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defence minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its war on the enclave.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Dutch government vows rapid ban on goods from illegal Israeli settlements
Row erupts as EU parliament refuses tribute to US right-wing activist Charlie Kirk
Spain's sports minister calls for ban on Israeli teams, citing 'double standards'
Current Gaza aid distribution run by mercenaries, 'anti-Muslim gangsters': UNRWA
Qatar launches legal action against Israeli attack on Doha
UK ambassador to US Mandelson fired over Epstein ties: report
Syria says it arrested ‘Hezbollah cell’ in Damascus countryside
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hundreds of children bear brunt of Afghan earthquake as parents die
Nineteen terrorists killed in northwestern region: Pakistan military
Poland restricts airspace after suspected Russian drones breach border
Türkiye denies claims Israel targeted its forces in Syria
India to Russia: Stop recruiting our citizens for Ukraine war
Abductions of aid workers double in 2025 as violence escalates in South Sudan
Investigation underway into deadly gas tanker explosion in Mexico City
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us