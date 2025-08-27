TÜRKİYE
3 min read
'Steel Dome': How Türkiye's new air defence shield operates
The multi-layered air defence architecture involving defence missiles, launch systems working in tandem, offers real-time, integrated responses.
'Steel Dome': How Türkiye's new air defence shield operates
Steel Dome provides phased and integrated protection against low, medium and high-altitude threats. / AA
August 27, 2025

Turkish defence giant Aselsan has delivered 47 vehicles to the Turkish Armed Forces as part of the country’s new “Steel Dome” integrated air defence system.

The Wednesday’s delivery includes a mix of air defence, radar and electronic warfare systems, which will be deployed under the Steel Dome project — Türkiye’s multi-layered shield designed to strengthen protection against aerial threats.

"Today, we are providing our heroic army with the Sky Dome systems, consisting of a total of 47 vehicles worth $460 million, that will instil confidence in friends and fear in enemies," the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at a groundbreaking ceremony in Ankara.

He added that with the Steel Dome air defence system, Türkiye will now be in "a different league" in air defence.

Described as the country’s “security umbrella” in the skies, the Steel Dome provides phased and integrated protection against low, medium and high-altitude threats through a wide range of national defence systems developed by Turkish defence firms.

One of these is Turkish defence firm Aselsan’s anti-aircraft gun Korkut, which meets the low-altitude defence needs of the Turkish Armed Forces as an effective, mobile, and quick system against threats.

The Hisar-A+ and Hisar-0+, developed by Aselsan and Roketsan, are domestically-made low and medium-altitude systems that provide effective protection against aircraft, cruise missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and helicopters.

Sage, the Siper air defence system developed in collaboration with Aselsan, Roketsan, and the Turkish Scientific and Technological Research Institution (TUBITAK) is effective against high-altitude and long-range threats to protect critical facilities, military units, and cities against fighter jets, cruise and ballistic missiles, UAVs, and other air vehicles.

Recommended

The Siper Blok 1 has already entered the Turkish Armed Forces’ inventory and work is underway for the development of Blok 2.

The Turkish defence industry has expanded the country’s air-to-air engagement capabilities with Roketsan’s shoulder-launched system Sungur to protect military units at low altitudes and TUBITAK’s Goktug missile that can be launched from aircraft platforms.

Aselsan and Roketsan’s laser-based high-precision systems, Gokberk and Alka, are next-generation products in the Turkish defence industry and are designed with an integrated architecture in mind.

The Gurz hybrid air defence system from Aselsan integrates missile, gun, and laser technologies, while other systems such as Goker, Gokdeniz, Goksur, and Roketsan’s Levent offer customised solutions based on similar integrated design principles.

The Turkish defence industry also continues to develop national technologies to neutralise threats at their source.

Roketsan’s MAM family of munitions, anti-tank systems OMTAS, UMTAS, and Karaok, guided rockets TRLG-122/230, IHA-122/230, and K+, and strategic missile systems Tayfun, Akya, Cakir, Atmaca, and SOM add to Türkiye’s operational effectiveness on the battlefield.

RelatedTRT Global - Türkiye to enter 'different league' with new homegrown Steel Dome air defence system: Erdogan
Explore
Dutch government vows rapid ban on goods from illegal Israeli settlements
Row erupts as EU parliament refuses tribute to US right-wing activist Charlie Kirk
Spain's sports minister calls for ban on Israeli teams, citing 'double standards'
Current Gaza aid distribution run by mercenaries, 'anti-Muslim gangsters': UNRWA
Qatar launches legal action against Israeli attack on Doha
UK ambassador to US Mandelson fired over Epstein ties: report
Syria says it arrested ‘Hezbollah cell’ in Damascus countryside
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hundreds of children bear brunt of Afghan earthquake as parents die
Nineteen terrorists killed in northwestern region: Pakistan military
Poland restricts airspace after suspected Russian drones breach border
Türkiye denies claims Israel targeted its forces in Syria
India to Russia: Stop recruiting our citizens for Ukraine war
Abductions of aid workers double in 2025 as violence escalates in South Sudan
Investigation underway into deadly gas tanker explosion in Mexico City
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us