US President Donald Trump has called for billionaire George Soros and his son to face criminal charges over unfounded claims that the family is behind "violent protests" around the country.

Trump did not specify what had prompted his morning outburst, but it comes as his administration pursues multiple criminal investigations against his perceived enemies.

"George Soros, and his wonderful Radical Left son, should be charged with RICO because of their support of Violent Protests, and much more," the president wrote on his Truth Social platform on Wednesday, referring to a law against taking part in a criminal organisation.

Street protests broke out in Los Angeles in June in response to a ramp-up of immigration raids.