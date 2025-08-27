Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the "day will come when our Palestinian brothers and sisters, who are targeted by bullets and bombs in front of cameras every day, will finally see justice served."

Speaking at the Turkish Gendarmerie and Coast Guard Academy Graduation Ceremony on Wednesday in Ankara, Erdogan said: "Those who shed the innocent's blood will also drown in it."

Erdogan's remarks came hours after Turkish parliament speaker Numan Kurtulmus convened an extraordinary session on Friday to discuss Israel's attack on Gaza, genocide, oppression, and starvation policies.

The speaker’s office said on Wednesday that Kurtulmus convened the extraordinary session of parliament in accordance with Article 93 of the Constitution and Article 7 of the Parliament’s Rules of Procedure.

Earlier, President Erdogan condemned Israel’s strike on Nasser Hospital, accusing Netanyahu’s government of “relentlessly” destroying humanity, after Gaza officials said 20 people, including patients, medics, civil defence workers and journalists, were killed.