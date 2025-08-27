WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Palestinians will see the day justice is served: Erdogan
Recep Tayyip Erdogan emphasises justice for Palestinians who are "targeted by bullets, bombs in front of cameras every day."
Palestinians will see the day justice is served: Erdogan
Turkish President Erdogan attends the Gendarmerie and Coast Guard Academy graduation ceremony in Ankara on August 27, 2025. / AA
August 27, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the "day will come when our Palestinian brothers and sisters, who are targeted by bullets and bombs in front of cameras every day, will finally see justice served."

Speaking at the Turkish Gendarmerie and Coast Guard Academy Graduation Ceremony on Wednesday in Ankara, Erdogan said: "Those who shed the innocent's blood will also drown in it."

Erdogan's remarks came hours after Turkish parliament speaker Numan Kurtulmus convened an extraordinary session on Friday to discuss Israel's attack on Gaza, genocide, oppression, and starvation policies.

The speaker’s office said on Wednesday that Kurtulmus convened the extraordinary session of parliament in accordance with Article 93 of the Constitution and Article 7 of the Parliament’s Rules of Procedure.

Earlier, President Erdogan condemned Israel’s strike on Nasser Hospital, accusing Netanyahu’s government of “relentlessly” destroying humanity, after Gaza officials said 20 people, including patients, medics, civil defence workers and journalists, were killed.

Recommended

Israel has killed nearly 63,000 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023.

Israel’s full blockade of the Palestinian enclave, in place since early March, has created catastrophic conditions for the enclave’s 2.4 million residents, leading to famine, widespread disease, and the collapse of essential services.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its war on the enclave.

RelatedTRT Global - Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Explore
Dutch government vows rapid ban on goods from illegal Israeli settlements
Row erupts as EU parliament refuses tribute to US right-wing activist Charlie Kirk
Spain's sports minister calls for ban on Israeli teams, citing 'double standards'
Current Gaza aid distribution run by mercenaries, 'anti-Muslim gangsters': UNRWA
Qatar launches legal action against Israeli attack on Doha
UK ambassador to US Mandelson fired over Epstein ties: report
Syria says it arrested ‘Hezbollah cell’ in Damascus countryside
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hundreds of children bear brunt of Afghan earthquake as parents die
Nineteen terrorists killed in northwestern region: Pakistan military
Poland restricts airspace after suspected Russian drones breach border
Türkiye denies claims Israel targeted its forces in Syria
India to Russia: Stop recruiting our citizens for Ukraine war
Abductions of aid workers double in 2025 as violence escalates in South Sudan
Investigation underway into deadly gas tanker explosion in Mexico City
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us