Protests continue in Jordan against tight austerity measures
Jordan has a high public debt and has taken in millions of refugees from conflicts in the region.
Demonstrators shout slogans during an anti-austerity protest in Amman, Jordan on June 4, 2018. / Reuters
January 21, 2019

Jordan is relying on loans to keep its struggling economy going. 

The IMF has provided $1.2 billion at low interest rates and urged the international community to offer more aid. 

Jordan has a high public debt and has taken in millions of refugees from conflicts in the region. 

Jordan suffers from high unemployment, with regional conflicts weighing on business confidence. 

Poor economic growth has reduced tax revenues, forcing Jordan to borrow heavily abroad and also to resort to more domestic financing.

Jordanians have for months been protesting against economic reforms proposed by their government. 

Last summer, thousands of Jordanians took to the streets over legislation that would have raised income taxes, and implemented tough IMF-backed austerity measures. 

It led to the resignation of prime minister Hani Mulki.

TRT World's Rahul Radhakrishnan reports from Amman.

