Casualties as train derails in Egypt's Matrouh province
Rescue teams have been deployed to clear the wreckage and restore service on the line.
Three people were killed and 103 others injured when a passenger train derailed in Egypt. / AA Archive
August 30, 2025

Three people were killed and 103 others injured when a passenger train derailed in Egypt’s northern Matrouh province, the Health Ministry said.

The National Railways Authority said the accident occurred on Saturday when seven carriages of a train travelling from the coastal city of Marsa Matrouh to Cairo came off the tracks, causing two to overturn.

Rescue teams were deployed to clear the wreckage and restore service on the line.

The Transport Ministry ordered an investigation into the cause of the accident and vowed “a maximum penalty” for those found responsible.

The Health Ministry said injuries varied between fractures, abrasions, lacerations and bruises, adding that 87 of the wounded were discharged from hospitals after receiving medical treatment.

It said hospitals across Matrouh and neighbouring provinces had been placed on high alert, with medical teams dispatched to support facilities receiving casualties.

Authorities said further updates would be provided as the investigation continues.

Egypt has invested billions of dollars in improving its rail network, one of the oldest in the Middle East, in recent years.

SOURCE:AA
