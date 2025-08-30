Three people were killed and 103 others injured when a passenger train derailed in Egypt’s northern Matrouh province, the Health Ministry said.

The National Railways Authority said the accident occurred on Saturday when seven carriages of a train travelling from the coastal city of Marsa Matrouh to Cairo came off the tracks, causing two to overturn.

Rescue teams were deployed to clear the wreckage and restore service on the line.

The Transport Ministry ordered an investigation into the cause of the accident and vowed “a maximum penalty” for those found responsible.

The Health Ministry said injuries varied between fractures, abrasions, lacerations and bruises, adding that 87 of the wounded were discharged from hospitals after receiving medical treatment.