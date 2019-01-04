TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Plastic bag use in Turkey down by 50 percent after regulation
Retailers began charging for plastic bags on January 1 with aim of reducing the volume of non-recyclable waste in the country where around 30-35 billion plastic bags are used annually.
Plastic bag use in Turkey down by 50 percent after regulation
Plastic bags in Turkey are sold for 0.25 Turkish liras ($0.05), of which 0.10 liras ($0.02) consist of factory cost and 0.15 liras ($0.03) for environmental projects. / Reuters Archive
January 4, 2019

Plastic bag usage in Turkey has dropped by 50 percent since January 1, after retailers began charging for environmentally-damaging plastic bags, the environment and urbanisation minister said on Friday.

Turkey's target is to reduce the plastic bag usage per person –– which is currently 440 annually, by 90 percent to 40 by 2025, Murat Kurum told a meeting on the environmental legislation in the capital Ankara.

Around 30-35 billion of plastic bags are used in Turkey annually, he noted.

Kurum added: "We need to go back to using market nets. We encourage industrialists and manufacturers to make promotions."

The main goal is not earning money from the plastic bags, but to prevent ecocide, the minister underlined.

Plastic bags are sold for 0.25 Turkish liras ($0.05), of which 0.10 liras ($0.02) consist of factory cost and 0.15 liras ($0.03) for environmental projects.

Kurum said, "Incomes from plastic bags will be used for several environmental projects such as bike and pedestrian paths, noise barriers and wastewater treatment facilities."

Plastic bags can take up to 1,000 years to biodegrade, according to the Mind Your Waste Foundation.

The foundation has said that as many as 5 trillion plastic bags are produced every year worldwide, only 1 percent of which are recycled.

Turkey also has a zero-waste project, led by Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan, to reduce the volume of non-recyclable waste.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us