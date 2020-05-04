WORLD
3 MIN READ
UK minister quits over loan intimidation
Bournemouth MP Conor Burns had used Commons stationery in February last year to write to a person representing a company involved in a dispute with his father over the repayment of a loan.
UK minister quits over loan intimidation
A video grab from footage broadcast by the UK Parliament's Parliamentary Recording Unit (PRU) shows Conor Burns, minister of state at the Department of International Trade, speaking in the House of Commons in London on March 5, 2020. / AFP
May 4, 2020

An ally of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigned his ministerial post on Monday after an inquiry found he used his position to try to intimidate someone involved in a family dispute.

Conor Burns quit as junior international trade minister after a House of Commons standards committee recommended he be suspended from the lower parliamentary chamber for seven days.

Burns had used Commons stationery in February last year to write to a person representing a company involved in a dispute with his father over the repayment of a loan.

The MP for Bournemouth, a town on the southern English coast, suggested he could raise the case in parliament, where anything he said would be immune to any legal proceedings.

"Mr Burns used his parliamentary position in an attempt to intimidate a member of the public into doing as Mr Burns wished, in a dispute relating to purely private family interests," the committee's report states.

The commissioner for standards, Kathryn Stone, who carried out the inquiry, said his behaviour had a wider impact than simply breaching the MPs' code of conduct.

It "gives fuel to the belief that members are able and willing to use the privileges accorded them by their membership of the House to benefit their own personal interests," she said.

Burns was an aide to Johnson when he was foreign secretary and is also a committed supporter of Britain's decision to leave the European Union.

"With deep regret I have decided to resign as minister of state for international trade," he tweeted, saying that the premier continued to have his "wholehearted support".

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
EU to block imports via Nord Stream pipelines under new Russia sanctions
US designates group blamed for Kashmir attack as 'terrorists'
Abidjan eyes soft power rise through cinema
India's Karnataka state blames star cricketer Kohli, IPL team for deadly stampede
US Congress approves $9B in Trump cuts to foreign aid, public broadcasting funds
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye and Libya ink deal on mining, energy, and infrastructure
Trump scores big as US House passes landmark crypto bills
Netanyahu outlines plan to block Syrian troops in south, repeats false claim of 'Druze protection'
Israel is a habitual offender when it comes to bombing Gaza's churches. Here's a timeline
Israel's Netanyahu admits deadly Gaza church bombing 'a mistake'
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us