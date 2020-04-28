Brazilians are split on impeaching President Jair Bolsonaro despite a majority believing accusations by the former justice minister that Bolsonaro tried to interfere with the federal police's work for political gain, a poll conducted on Monday showed.

Pollster Datafolha found that 48 percent oppose impeaching Bolsonaro while 45 percent of those surveyed want to see him impeached, a difference within the margin of error of the poll.

Sergio Moro, a popular minister because of his record fighting corruption as a federal judge, resigned as justice minister on Friday, accusing the president of attempting to interfere in sensitive police investigations involving family members.

Bolsonaro said the accusations were unfounded.

For 52 percent of those polled by Datafolha, Moro was telling the truth and only 20 percent said they believed Bolsonaro's account.

While Brazilians are split on Congress removing the president by impeachment, the number that believe Bolsonaro should resign has risen to 46 percent from 37 percent in the previous poll at the beginning of April. Those opposed to his resigning have decreased to 50 percent from 59 percent.

A main reason for discontent with Bolsonaro has been his handling of the coronavirus epidemic, whose gravity he has downplayed as the death toll rises in Brazil.

The poll found 45 percent consider his handling bad or terrible against 27 percent who think he has done a good or excellent job.

The Datafolha poll showed that Bolsonaro has hung on to his core support, with the positive approval rating of his government rising to 33 percent from 30 percent in December. Its negative numbers have risen to 38 percent from 36 percent four months ago.

Datafolha polled 1,503 people by telephone on Monday. The poll has a margin of error of 3 percentage points up or down.