WORLD
2 MIN READ
How Turkey is taking care of its older population
The Turkish state moves to ensure its older population is safe and well-equipped to combat the coronavirus.
How Turkey is taking care of its older population
Turkish security forces visiting elderly people above the age of 65 to deliver their orders. / AA
April 12, 2020

Turkey has applied various measures to contain the spread of Covid-19, which includes taking the responsibility of assisting all the citizens above 65 years of age who are staying indoors under the government's curfew order until the pandemic will be in full retreat.

In the public interest, Turkey’s Interior Ministry has mobilized various groups to support older adults under self-imposed quarantine, following the government's civilian curfew for the above 65 age group. The agencies involved in the process are the police, gendarmerie, social assistance groups and disaster relief agencies. They are ensuring that the older population is stocked-up well so that they don't step out of their homes. 

Officials said that at least a million older adults have been assisted so far and the process will continue for the next few weeks. 

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
EU to block imports via Nord Stream pipelines under new Russia sanctions
US designates group blamed for Kashmir attack as 'terrorists'
Abidjan eyes soft power rise through cinema
India's Karnataka state blames star cricketer Kohli, IPL team for deadly stampede
US Congress approves $9B in Trump cuts to foreign aid, public broadcasting funds
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye and Libya ink deal on mining, energy, and infrastructure
Trump scores big as US House passes landmark crypto bills
Netanyahu outlines plan to block Syrian troops in south, repeats false claim of 'Druze protection'
Israel is a habitual offender when it comes to bombing Gaza's churches. Here's a timeline
Israel's Netanyahu admits deadly Gaza church bombing 'a mistake'
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us