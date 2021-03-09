In pictures: Turkey’s wolf-killing Kangal dogs
The emotionally sensitive and loyal dog gets along well with children, but they're also the only breed of dog that can kill a wolf.
A shepherd dog of the "Sivas Kangal" breed, is seen at a breeding farm in Sivas, in the central Anatolian province of Turkey, some 450km east of the capital, Ankara, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. / AP
March 9, 2021

Have you heard of Turkey’s Kangal dog? Also called Karabas, meaning black head, the sand coloured, muscular animals are considered the country’s national canine. Turkey's Central Anatolian province of Sivas, where Kangals were originally bred, prides itself on these dogs. 

The Mastiff-like creature is the ultimate working-dog not only in Sivas, but across Turkey. It protects herds of livestock in the harshest weather conditions, fends off wolves, guards farms and other sites. During Ottoman times, they were also put to use in the military. 

