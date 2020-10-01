TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
UN registers Turkey's maritime deal with Libya
A November 2019 agreement between Turkey and Libya determines a portion of Turkey’s maritime rights in the region.
UN registers Turkey's maritime deal with Libya
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) shakes hands with Fayez al Sarraj, the Prime Minister of Libya's UN-recognised government, during their meeting in Istanbul on November 27, 2019. / AFP
October 1, 2020

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has registered a Turkey-Libya deal on the delimitation of maritime jurisdiction areas in the Mediterranean.

The agreement "has been registered with the Secretariat, in accordance with Article 102 of the Charter of the United Nations," said the certificate of registration dated on Wednesday.

"Every treaty and every international agreement entered into by any Member of the United Nations after the present Charter comes into force shall as soon as possible be registered with the Secretariat and published by it," reads Article 102.

The pact with Libya’s Government of National Accord (GNA) was signed on November 27, 2019 and passed by Turkey's parliament on December 5.

It took effect on December 8 after the two countries published it in their respective official gazettes.

READ MORE:Why did Turkey sign a maritime deal with Libya?

Ankara applied to the UN to register the pact on December 12.

The memorandum setting marine jurisdictions rejects unilateral and illegal activities by other regional countries and international firms and aims to protect the rights of both countries.

READ MORE: Turkey-Libya memorandum in line with international law,' Turkey says

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
'I was thrust into a nightmare': Turkish PhD student Rumeysa Ozturk shares trauma of ICE detention
Türkiye condemns Israeli actions at Ibrahimi Mosque, calls for respect for sacred sites
Ukraine's parliament endorses new government in major cabinet shake-up
Georgia detains two trying to sell illicit uranium worth $3M
Erdogan condemns Israeli attacks, reaffirms support for Syria in call with al Sharaa
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
G20 finance chiefs meet under tariff cloud in South Africa
Istanbul Airport named world's best for second consecutive year: survey
Türkiye played pivotal role in securing ceasefire in Syria's Sweida: sources
'Reckless behaviour': Israeli opposition leader blasts attacks on Syrian capital
Why Türkiye’s seas matter: Reclaiming sustainability and shaping the blue future
By Mustafa Baskara
French court orders release of Europe's longest-serving political prisoner
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us