Vaccination: A Guide for Foreigners living in Turkey
WORLD
3 MIN READ
Vaccination: A Guide for Foreigners living in TurkeyThe process of securing a Covid-19 vaccine appointment is no different for foreigners with residency permits, than it is for Turkish citizens.
Turkish nurse Yildiz Boyaci prepares a dose of Sinovac's CoronaVac coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine for Nigel Anthony Thorpe, a 76-year old man from United Kingdom living in Turkey, at a healthcare center, as nationwide vaccination continues for seniors, in the Mediterranean town of Alanya, Turkey March 4, 2021. / Reuters
April 2, 2021

Turkey launched its Covid-19 vaccination campaign on January 14, and at least 8.2 million people have received their first jabs. 6.4 million people have received both doses.

But how about foreigners who reside in Turkey? 

Eligibility to receive a vaccine depends on the residency status of foreigners living in the country. Anyone holding a residency card can be given a shot by going through the same process as Turkish citizens. How they navigate the system is no different than Turkish nationals who are prioritised as per age group. 

According to the Turkish Health Ministry's calendar, health care staff and students, people over the age of 65, the disabled and adults who work in nursing homes, were vaccinated by February 24.

The second category includes people between 50 and 64, as well as essential workers and those with at least one chronic disease. Employees of defence, interior, and justice ministries, and people working in critical positions such as prisons, transportation and security, fall within this second category. 

Journalists, including foreign media staff who hold a yellow press card and are accredited to enter the Presidency and Turkish Grand National Assembly, can also get a vaccination appointment.

People who have at least one chronic disease and under the age of 50, young adults, employees of sectors and professions which do not fall under the first two categories, will be vaccinated in a group that makes up the third stage.

People who did not receive the vaccination, despite being eligible, can still organise an appointment for their inoculation after the three stages are completed.

Here’s a visual guideline of how to get a vaccine appointment through e-Nabiz, an app that eligible residents and health professionals can use for health data updates.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
US Justice Department fires Maurene Comey, prosecutor in Epstein case
Trump says Coca-Cola to use cane sugar in US drinks
Türkiye's Fidan denounces Israel's genocide in Gaza, urges UN action for ceasefire and aid access
Zelenskyy aims for half of Ukraine's weapons to be made domestically
Dozens of bodies found inside Sweida hospital after gunmen retreat
Trump says he's 'highly unlikely' to fire Fed Chair Powell
Syrian army withdraws from Sweida under ceasefire agreement with Druze leaders
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
French court grants refugee status to Palestinians from Gaza outside UN mandate for first time
US, Bahrain sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement
Pashinyan: Armenia wants to reopen border with Türkiye, establish diplomatic ties
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
Curfew imposed after deadly clashes on Bangladesh's 'mourning day'
New ceasefire reached in Sweida after clashes: Syria
Armed groups using Sweida hospital to attack Syrian forces: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us