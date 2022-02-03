WORLD
3 MIN READ
US probes bomb threats on Black universities, churches
Federal Bureau of Investigation says it has not detected any explosive devices after several historically Black colleges and universities across the country reported receiving bomb threats.
US probes bomb threats on Black universities, churches
Howard University is one of six historically Black colleges and universities across the US that received bomb threats. / Reuters
February 3, 2022

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has said it was leading a nationwide investigation into a series of bomb threats against multiple universities and places of worship associated with the Black American community.

"Although at this time no explosive devices have been found at any of the locations, the FBI takes all threats with the utmost seriousness," the US agency said in a statement on Wednesday.

On Monday and Tuesday, bomb threats were sent to churches and a dozen universities serving mostly African American populations, forcing them into lockdowns while buildings were searched and cleared.

A similar set of threats were sent in early January to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) — a federally designated network of schools established in the late 19th and early 20th centuries to serve Black students, and where the majority of students today are Black.

READ MORE:Historically Black US colleges receive bomb threats

Threats against HBCUs 'are abhorrent'

The FBI said more than 20 field offices were working with state and local law enforcement to investigate the threats as "racially or ethnically motivated violent extremism" as well as "hate crimes," and that the investigation was "of the highest priority" for the agency.

Politicians across the political spectrum condemned the string of threats.

"Terrorism and racism have no place on college campuses or anywhere in our nation," said Nancy Pelosi, the lead Democrat in the US House of Representatives, in a statement.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz, a Republican, said that the threats against HBCUs "are abhorrent," and that "law enforcement can, will, and must find the cowards responsible for creating fear in these communities."

READ MORE:US university goes online after ex-lecturer threatens mass shooting

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us