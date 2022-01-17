WORLD
3 MIN READ
US airlines warn of 'chaos' if 5G allowed near airports
CEOs of major US passenger and cargo carriers warn of an impending "catastrophic" aviation crisis if AT&T and Verizon deploy new 5G service.
US airlines warn of 'chaos' if 5G allowed near airports
Verizon and AT&T, who won contracts to operate 5G in the 3.7-3.8 GHz frequency bands, have twice delayed the launch of their new technology, due to warnings from the airlines and aircraft manufacturers. / Reuters
January 17, 2022

The chief executives of America's largest airlines has warned ahead of Wednesday's 5G service rollout that the technology should be limited near US airports, or risk "significant operational disruption" to travel and shipping.

"We are writing with urgency to request that 5G be implemented everywhere in the country except within the approximate 2 miles of airport runways as defined by the FAA," the CEOs wrote in a Monday letter, which was obtained by AFP news agency –– and also signed by shipping giants FedEx and UPS.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Sunday it had approved some transponders to be safely operated within areas where 5G will be deployed, clearing "as many as 48 of the 88 airports most directly affected by 5G C-band interference."

READ MORE: US seeks new 5G delay to study interference with planes

Tens of thousands can get affected

The airlines are worried that remaining limitations at those airports, as well as a large amount of equipment still uncertified, could cause major disruptions.

"Immediate intervention is needed to avoid significant operational disruption to air passengers, shippers, supply chain and delivery of needed medical supplies," the CEOs wrote.

"In addition to the chaos caused domestically," the letter continues, the lack of certified planes "could potentially strand tens of thousands of Americans overseas."

READ MORE:The battle for 5G dominance

Meanwhile, the chairman of the House Transportation Committee and the head of an aviation subcommittee urged AT&T and Verizon Communications to delay some 5G deployments set for Wednesday around key US airport runways.

Representative Peter DeFazio, the committee chair, and Representative Rick Larsen, who chairs an aviation subcommittee, said the Federal Aviation Administration and aviation industry must have "more time to thoroughly assess the risks of deployment in order to avoid potentially disastrous disruptions to our national airspace system."

Verizon and AT&T, who won contracts to operate 5G in the 3.7-3.8 GHz frequency bands, have twice delayed the launch of their new technology, due to warnings from the airlines and aircraft manufacturers.

Unless the major telecommunications companies are blocked by federal regulators or reach an agreement with the airlines, they are scheduled to turn on their 5G service nationwide on January 19.

READ MORE: US to increase 5G growth by auctioning off midband spectrum

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us