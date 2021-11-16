WORLD
Deadly twin explosions rock Uganda capital Kampala
At least three people killed and scores wounded, with more casualties expected after two blasts hit Kampala in what is suspected to be a coordinated attack.
One blast was near a police station and the other on a street near the parliamentary building in Kampala. / AP
November 16, 2021

At least three people have been killed and scores injured after two explosions hit Uganda's capital Kampala, in what police termed an attack on the city.

The explosions occurred on Tuesday in the central business district of Kampala near the central police station and the entrance to parliament, police said.

"So far 33 are injured and five are critically injured," police spokesman Fred Enanga told a press conference, adding that three people were killed in the attacks which were carried out by three suicide bombers.

Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement on its Telegram channels.

The explosions sent bloodied office workers scrambling for cover over shards of broken glass as a plume of white smoke rose above the downtown area.

A single suicide bomber carried out the first blast near the checkpoint at the police station, which killed two people, Enanga said.

Then two suicide bombers on motorbikes detonated, killing one other person.

Parliament cancelled, civilians leave city

The explosion near parliament appeared to hit a building housing an insurance company and the subsequent fire engulfed cars parked outside.

Parliament cancelled its session on Tuesday following the attacks, asking members to avoid the area "as security forces are working hard to restore order".

Kyle Spencer, the executive director of Uganda's Internet Exchange Point, said that Tuesday's explosions had sparked panic among many people nearby.

"The road to parliament is closed off, there are people just crying, everyone else is just trying to get away from these areas," he said.

People are scampering to leave the city, many on passenger motorcycles.

The twin attacks follow two blasts last month, a bus explosion near Kampala that wounded many people and a bombing at a roadside eatery in the capital that killed one woman.

Police said last month both those attacks were connected and were carried out by the ADF.

READ MORE:Ugandan minister injured, his daughter and driver killed in gun attack

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
