WORLD
3 MIN READ
Ethiopia army starts ground offensive against Tigray forces in Amhara
Ethiopia’s national army, alongside special forces of the northern Amhara region, launched a coordinated offensive early on Monday, says a Tigray People’s Liberation Front spokesperson.
Ethiopia army starts ground offensive against Tigray forces in Amhara
Ethiopian National Defence Force (ENDF) soldiers train with a DShK 1938, a Soviet heavy machine gun, in their camp at an undisclosed location in Ethiopia, on September 16, 2021. / AFP
October 11, 2021

Ethiopia's national army has launched a ground offensive against rebellious Tigrayan forces, a spokesperson for the region's ruling party, the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), said.

Getachew Reda told Reuters by phone that the army, alongside special forces of the northern Amhara region, had launched the offensive on Monday morning.

"On the morning of October 11, the Ethiopian military with the support of Amhara special forces launched coordinated offensives on all fronts," the office Reda heads said in a statement.

Reda said there was fighting in Amhara region's Wegeltena, Wurgessa and Haro towns, and that the forces were using heavy artillery, fighter jets, drones, tanks and rockets to attack.

Reuters could not independently verify his statement.

READ MORE: Ethiopia urges civilians to join armed forces against Tigray rebels

Fighting intensifies

There was no immediate comment from Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's spokesperson, or from military spokespeople on the matter. Asked for comment, the Amhara regional government referred Reuters to the federal government.

Last week, Reda had said air strikes against the Tigrayan forces in Amhara had increased in what he described as the lead-up to a ground offensive by the Ethiopian military and its allies.

The fighting since November 2020 has displaced millions of people and forced hundreds of thousands of Tigrayans into famine — a situation the United Nations has blamed on a government blockade. The government denies it is blocking aid.

Tigrayan forces retook most of the Tigray region at the end of June, and then pushed into the neighbouring regions of Afar and Amhara, forcing hundreds of thousands of people there to flee their homes.

Around 5.2 million people in Tigray and another 1.7 million people in Afar and Amhara are dependent on food aid. 

READ MORE: Tigray forces vow 'warm welcome' in face of new offensive

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us