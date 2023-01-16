WORLD
2 MIN READ
Death toll from bomb blast at church in DRC rises to 17
The Daesh group claimed responsibility for the attack during a Sunday service at a Protestant church in the eastern Congolese town of Kasindi.
President Felix Tshisekedi condemned the attack in the town of Kasindi in North Kivu province.
January 16, 2023

At least 17 people were killed and 20 wounded in a bomb attack on a church in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo claimed by the Daesh.

Congolese military spokesman Antony Mualushayi said the "terrorist act" happened in a Pentecostal church in North Kivu province's Kasindi, a town on the border with Uganda.

“Very saddened by the heinous crime. The father of the nation, his excellency Felix Tshisekedi, presents his most heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, reassuring that the culprits will be arrested, prosecuted and punished. The administrative and security authorities evacuated the wounded to health centers, while the corpses were taken to the morgue," the Presidency of the Democratic Republic of Congo said in a press statement.

READ MORE:Daesh-linked group suspected of carrying out deadly attack on DRC church

The DRC's communications ministry said on social media that the attack was apparently carried out by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) - which the Daesh group claims as its affiliate in central Africa.

The ADF is one of the deadliest of the more than 120 armed groups in eastern DRC, many of them the legacy of regional wars that flared at the turn of the century in the vast impoverished nation.

It has been accused of slaughtering thousands of Congolese civilians and carrying out bomb attacks in Uganda. 

ADF operatives have also planted bombs in towns in North Kivu in the past.

SOURCE:AA
