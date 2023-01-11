WORLD
2 MIN READ
Sweden pushes nuclear power regulation for 'more electricity production'
The construction of more nuclear reactors in Sweeden is a key goal for PM Kristersson's government.
Sweden pushes nuclear power regulation for 'more electricity production'
Sweden in August raised its risk assessment of shortages during the winter to "real" from "low". / Reuters Archive
January 11, 2023

Sweden is preparing legislation to allow the construction of more nuclear power stations to boost electricity production in the Nordic country and bolster energy security, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson has said.

"We have an obvious need for more electricity production in Sweden," Kristersson told a news conference on Wednesday.

Kristersson has made expanding nuclear power generation a key goal for his government, seeking to reverse a process of gradual closures of several reactors in the past couple of decades that has left the country relying more heavily on renewable but sometimes less predictable energy.

"What we are doing today is changing legislation to allow for the construction of more nuclear reactors at more places," he added. 

The proposed new legislation, which still needs to be passed by parliament, would allow new reactors to be constructed in more places across Sweden and was seen being in place in March of next year.

READ MORE: Ukraine, free trade and climate crisis to test Sweden as it presides EU

Energy shortages

Sweden in August raised its risk assessment of shortages during the winter to "real" from "low".

Energy Minister Ebba Busch told earlier that the likelihood of shortages would decrease substantially if consumers could use 2 percent less, or shift 2 percent of consumption to times outside the morning and evening peak hours.

"Every kilowatt hour counts," she said.

In another setback to supply in the Nordic and Baltic region, neighbouring Finland again postponed the startup of a new nuclear reactor.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us