Muhammad: The 2nd-most-popular name in Netherlands in 2022
The name is given to 671 baby boys in Netherlands last year, according to data released by Dutch Social Insurance Bank.
Top names for newborns were Noah and Emma, says Dutch Social Insurance Bank. / AP Archive
January 6, 2023

The second-most-popular name for newborn boys in the Netherlands in 2022 was Muhammad, according to new figures.

According to data released by the Dutch Social Insurance Bank (SVB) on Thursday, the top name for newborn boys in the country last year was also based in faith – Noah, with 871 – while Emma was the top girl’s name with 677.

Combining the various spellings of the name, Muhammad took second place among the names given to baby boys with 671.

