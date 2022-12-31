WORLD
3 MIN READ
Croatia joins Eurozone and Schengen area by 2023
The Croatian government declared that as of January, there will no longer be any internal land, sea, and rail border checks between Croatia and the other Schengen member states.
Croatia joins Eurozone and Schengen area by 2023
On December 8, the Council of the European Union decided to lift border controls with Croatia. / AP Archive
December 31, 2022

Croatia will join Europe's passport-free Schengen area on January 1, becoming the 27th member of the continent's borderless travel area.

Croatia has implemented the Schengen rules since 2013 when it joined the EU.

The Balkan nation will also join the eurozone in January, which means the local currency Kuna, will switch to the euro, becoming the 20th member of the euro area.

The eurozone refers to an economic and geographic region consisting of all the EU countries that incorporate the euro as their national currency.

The Croatian government announced that as of January 1, checks at internal land, sea and rail borders between Croatia and the other countries in the Schengen area will be lifted.

However, the checks at internal air borders will be lifted on March 26.

Schengen area

The Schengen area was brought to life in 1985 with the free movement agreement signed by France, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Belgium in the Schengen town of Luxembourg.

With the agreement, five countries abolished controls on their common borders. In addition to free travel, the free movement of goods and services was also ensured.

The Schengen area covers 22 of the 27 EU member states and all members of the European Free Trade Association (Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland).

On December 8, the Council of the European Union decided to lift border controls with Croatia.

Controls at the internal borders of Bulgaria, the Greek Cypriot administration, and Romania have not yet been lifted, and Ireland is not part of the Schengen area.

READ MORE: Croatia to join EU's open travel zone but Romania, Bulgaria kept out

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Pilot groups reject human error claims in Air India crash
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us