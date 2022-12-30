WORLD
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant injured in car crash
The star wicketkeeper-batsman suffered multiple injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital after his car crashed into a road divider and caught fire en route to New Delhi.
State police officer Ashok Kumar said Pant lost control of the car and was pulled out of the vehicle by local villagers. / Reuters
December 30, 2022

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant has been hospitalised with non-life-threatening injuries sustained in a car crash in northern India.

Pant, 25, was driving the car that overturned and caught fire after hitting a road divider near Roorkee, his hometown in Uttarakhand state, Ravi Bijaria, a state government spokesman said on Friday.

He was alone in the car at the time of the accident, Bijaria said.

Pant had multiple injuries and was first rushed to a nearby hospital before being shifted to a more advanced facility.

"Rishabh has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back," Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Jay Shah said in a statement.

Pant is undergoing MRI scans to ascertain the extent of his injuries and to plan his further treatment, Shah said.

State police officer Ashok Kumar said Pant lost control of the car and was pulled out of the vehicle by local villagers.

Pant’s hometown is nearly 190 kilometres (120 miles) north of New Delhi.

Condition 'stable'

Pant's condition was stable, hospital doctor Ashish Yagnik told reporters.

Fans and members of India's cricket fraternity expressed shock at the news and wished Pant a speedy recovery.

"Praying for Rishabh Pant. Thankfully he is out of danger," former Test cricketer VVS Laxman said on Twitter. "Get well soon Champ."

Pant was on Wednesday left out of the squads for next week's T20 and ODI tour by Sri Lanka.

His omission came days after his match-winning innings of 93 in the second Test against Bangladesh, helping India secure a 2-0 series whitewash.

He made his T-20 debut as a wicketkeeper-batsman in 2017 and played his first test and one-day international for India in 2018.

SOURCE:AP
