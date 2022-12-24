WORLD
2 MIN READ
Pakistan starts building its 1st Hangor submarine
Hangor Class submarine is capable of undertaking a variety of missions as per operational dictates.
Pakistan will start the construction of a total of eight Hangor class submarines / Reuters
December 24, 2022

The keel laying ceremony of the first of the eight Hangor Class submarines to be built under a "transfer of technology" agreement between Pakistan and China was held in the southern port city of Karachi on Saturday, Pakistan’s Navy said.

Pakistan Navy Chief Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi together with senior Pakistani and Chinese officials, including representatives of the M/S China Shipbuilding Offshore Company (CSOC), attended the ceremony at Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works (KSEW), Pakistan Navy's specialised shipbuilding division, a navy's statement said.

Under a defense agreement between Islamabad and Beijing, eight Hangor Class submarines will be built - four are under construction at Wuchang Shipbuilding Industry Group (WSIG) in China, and as many are being built at KSEW in line with a transfer of technology agreement.

The submarine possesses advanced stealth features and is fitted with state-of-the-art weapons and sensors to operate under a multi-threat environment and can engage targets at stand-off ranges.

Admiral Niazi, in his remarks, said that Pakistan Navy is aware of the evolving geo-strategic situation in the region and will continue to "develop naval potential, improve shipbuilding infrastructure and equip platforms with advanced weapons/sensors to counter traditional as well as asymmetric threats."

