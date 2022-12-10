TÜRKİYE
AI offers solutions, but needs to be more transparent: experts
Digital media experts discuss various uses of artificial intelligence at the TRT World Forum 2022 in Istanbul.
The panel themed 'The Global Race for Technological Superiority: Shifting Paradigms in the Age of AI and Cybersecurity' in progress at TRT World Forum 2022 in Istanbul on Friday. / AA
December 10, 2022

Observers often see positive uses of artificial intelligence, especially when it comes to diagnosing certain medical conditions, digital media expert and strategist Glen Gilmore has said.

Gilmore was speaking to a session titled The Global Race for Technological Superiority: Shifting Paradigms in the Age of AI and Cybersecurity at the TRT World Forum 2022 in Istanbul on Friday.

Gilmore said by collecting enormous amounts of data, artificial intelligence offers solution by detecting and fixing a problem even before it arises.

But there is a caveat. He pointed out that experts who work in or with artificial intelligence often say they do not fully understand how artificial intelligence works.

"It is something to worry about," he said, adding there is a need for artificial intelligence to be more transparent.

New opportunities

Meanwhile, Baher Esmat, managing director for the Middle East and Africa region at ICANN -- an NGO working toward keeping the internet safe -- said one of the great things about the internet is that it creates opportunities for everyone.

Adding to Esmat's comments, Maurizio Geri, strategic analyst and policy advisor based in Brussels, said technology helped many societies develop.

Geri also pointed out that artificial intelligence has an important place in the global power competition. "Bureaucracy and military infrastructure should be quickly adapted to technological revolutions," he said.

The sixth edition of the annual TRT World Forum, which began in Istanbul a day earlier, will conclude on December 10.

The gathering, being held under the theme of Mapping the Future: Uncertainties, Realities and Opportunities, brings together academics, journalists, intellectuals, politicians and members of civil society from around the globe.

Nearly 100 speakers and more than 1,000 participants from nearly 40 countries are attending the forum, according to Mehmet Zahid Sobaci, director general of TRT, Türkiye's public broadcaster.

The event is taking place in person this year after it was held virtually for the past two years because of the coronavirus pandemic.

SOURCE:AA
