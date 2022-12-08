WORLD
4 MIN READ
China begins implementing relaxed version of anti-Covid rules
The relaxed anti-pandemic regulations include a loosening of lockdowns and the elimination of a requirement that a recent negative Covid-19 test be shown to enter most public places.
China begins implementing relaxed version of anti-Covid rules
The country reported 21,165 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, though it was unclear whether the lower number reflected fewer infections or a reduction in testing. / Reuters
December 8, 2022

China has begun implementing a more relaxed version of its strict “zero Covid” policy amid steps to restore normal life, but also trepidation over a possible broader outbreak once controls are eased.

The country reported 21,165 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, though it was unclear whether the lower number reflected fewer infections or a reduction in testing.

The National Health Commission issued relaxed anti-pandemic regulations on Wednesday, including a loosening of lockdowns and the elimination of a requirement that a recent negative Covid-19 test be shown to enter most public places.

The commission said it was due to “positive results" in fighting the virus and because of a recognition that the current Omicron variant is less dangerous than earlier versions of the virus – a fact long embraced by other countries that have reopened their societies.

The relaxation also follows street protests – the largest in decades – by people fed up with the tight controls, which have been blamed for hobbling the economy, upending millions of lives and causing the deaths of some people refused hospital treatment because they lacked proper test results.

“This is an inevitable trend. We must let go sooner or later, and we can’t always stick to previous measures,” said Xin Guijun, a 70-year-old Beijing resident.

“However, one thing is that we are on our own to protect ourselves, and we must cultivate our own awareness of personal protection,” Xin told The Associated Press.

While the relaxation sent a wave of relief through Chinese society, much uncertainty remains and the move was not met with universal acclaim.

READ MORE: China eases nationwide Covid restrictions after protests

'Wave of virus mutations'

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top US infectious disease expert and a critic of China's reliance on lockdowns, said China risked unleashing a new wave of virus mutations on the world if it doesn't “mount and implement a proactive vaccination campaign."

Fauci and other foreign health officials have urged Beijing to import Western Covid-19 vaccines based on mRNA technology, considered more effective than the inactivated vaccines developed by China. Chinese officials have so far ignored such calls.

The changes announced on Wednesday include a renewed commitment to vaccinate vulnerable groups and the elderly, whose levels of immunization are far lower than the population as a whole. 

China has administered 3.4 billion doses to its 1.4 billion people, or about 2.4 doses per person, indicating that large numbers have not received the recommended three shots.

China's difficulties are compounded by the fact that only a small number of people have been exposed to the virus under “zero Covid," leaving most with no natural antibodies.

In an editorial on the Wednesday announcement, the official Xinhua News Agency said the changes were “introduced based on the latest epidemic situation and mutation of the virus to contain the epidemic in a more science-based and targeted manner."

China’s official death toll is 5,235 since the start of the pandemic, versus a US count of 1.1 million.

READ MORE: China reports more Covid deaths as some restrictions eased

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Pilot groups reject human error claims in Air India crash
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us