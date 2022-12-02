WORLD
3 MIN READ
Pakistan's top diplomat survives assassination attempt in Kabul
Afghan foreign ministry spokesman, Abdul Qahar Balkhi, condemned the attack, saying that the Taliban will not allow any "malicious actors to pose a threat to the security of diplomatic missions in Kabul".
In this file photo dated November 29, 2022, Pakistan's Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar could be seen greeting Ubaid-ur-Rahman Nizamani, head of Mission of Embassy of Pakistan, upon her arrival in Kabul. / Reuters
December 2, 2022

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that an “assassination attempt” targeted his country's top diplomat in Afghanistan, as tensions rose between the neighbouring countries.

“I strongly condemn dastardly assassination attempt on Pakistan Head of Mission, Kabul,” Sharif said in a tweet on Friday.

Sharif added that the attackers failed to harm the Pakistani diplomat, but shot and wounded his security guard.

Pakistan's foreign ministry said in a statement that the security guard was “critically injured in the attack while protecting the Head of Mission".

The statement did not clarify exactly where the shooting took place, but said “the compound of the Embassy of Pakistan in Kabul came under attack”.

The shooting comes a day after Pakistan's government demanded Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers prevent terrorist attacks coming from their soil. 

Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan, who are allied with their namesake's across the border, claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing earlier in the week in Pakistan's Balochistan province that sent a wave of shock and anger across the nation.

The bombing killed four people and appeared to target police protecting polio workers in the area.

Pakistan blames the Afghan Taliban for not doing enough to control militants sheltering in their country who stage attacks across the border. The Taliban seized power last year in Kabul as the last US and NATO troops withdrew from Afghanistan.

READ MORE:Six officers killed in Pakistan Taliban ambush

Afghanistan to launch probe

Afghan foreign ministry spokesman, Abdul Qahar Balkhi, strongly condemned the attack on the Pakistan embassy in Kabul, and said that the Taliban will not allow any “malicious actors to pose a threat to the security of diplomatic missions in Kabul”.

“Our security will conduct a serious investigation, identify perpetrators and bring them to justice,” added Balkhi.

A prominent politician and warlord, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, also escaped unhurt a separate attack in Kabul on Friday, his office said in a statement. Security guards killed the two attackers as they tried to enter a mosque where Hekmatyar and his supporters had gathered for Friday prayers, the statement said.

Hekmatyar later said in a video message that the attackers were suicide bombers disguised in women's burqas who intended to blow him up.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for either of the attacks in Kabul.

READ MORE:Pakistan calls on Taliban to stop 'attacks' from inside Afghanistan

SOURCE:AP
