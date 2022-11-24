The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has harshly critised South Korea's president and government for their links to the United States, state media reports.

On Thursday, Kim Yo-jong accused South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol of creating a "dangerous situation" and comparing him unfavourably to his predecessor Moon Jae-in.

"I wonder why the south Korean people still remain a passive onlooker to such acts of the 'government' of Yoon Suk-yeol and others," she said.

Kim Yo-jong’s remarks came two days after South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said that it was reviewing additional unilateral sanctions on North Korea over its recent barrage of missile tests.

The ministry said it would also consider sanctions and precautions on North Korea’s alleged cyberattacks if the North conducts a major provocation like a nuclear test.

Powerful sister in charge of diplomacy

Kim Yo-jong’s official title is a vice department director of the Central Committee of the North’s ruling Workers’ Party.

But South Korea’s spy service believes she’s the North’s second-most powerful person after her brother and handles relations with South Korea and the US.

Friday's ICBM launch was the latest in a record-breaking blitz of recent Pyongyang launches, and officials and analysts in Seoul and Washington have warned they could culminate in a seventh nuclear test.

North Korea has repeatedly said the UN sanctions are proof of US hostility toward North Korea along with its regular military drills with South Korea.

