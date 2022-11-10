WORLD
Drug trafficking on the rise in Germany
Almost 56,000 drug trafficking offences were registered last year, which corresponds to a rise of 2.9 percent compared to the previous year, says the Federal Criminal Police Office.
Most of the drugs seized by the police and customs were smuggled to Germany by land and sea. / Reuters Archive
November 10, 2022

Drug trafficking is increasing in Germany, the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) has announced in a statement.

Almost 56,000 drug trafficking offences were registered last year, the statement said on Thursday. This corresponds to a rise of 2.9 percent compared to the previous year.

According to authorities, the number of drug offences – including possession and acquisition – fell slightly by a little more than 1 percent to a total of around 361,000.

Most of the drugs seized by the police and customs were smuggled to Germany by land and sea.

The internet has further established itself as a sales channel, the BKA said at the presentation of the "Federal situation report on drug crime 2021."

Sources of income for organised crime

The death toll of people who died last year as a result of their drug addiction stood at 1,826. According to the BKA, this indicates a 15.5 percent rise. The most common causes of death were heroin and opiate substitution drug use.

Reacting to the report, BKA Vice President Martina Link said: “Drug trafficking and smuggling of narcotics are the main fields of activity and significant sources of income for organised crime in Germany. It's a business that makes millions - across all drug types."

"We will continue to strengthen our drug crime capabilities and step up anti-money laundering and asset recovery efforts to deprive criminals of their revenue,” she added.

SOURCE:AA
