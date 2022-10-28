Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has vowed to make Türkiye one of the 10 greatest states in the world.

Erdogan's remarks came at the Justice and Development (AK) Party's "The Century of Türkiye" event held on Friday in the capital Ankara.

He hailed the country's growth brought about by his party over the past two decades and vowed progress in the fields of politics, economy, technology, military, and diplomacy.

"We brought Türkiye’s reputation to highest level with our foreign policy," said Erdogan, adding his party wants to make a strong start to the new century of the republic.

At the event Erdogan unveiled a series of programmes, projects, and targets ahead of the next year's presidential and general elections as the country prepares to celebrate its centennial in 2023.

"We share with all humanity the happiness that the 'Century of Türkiye' is also the name of a revolution that will bring democracy, development, peace, and prosperity to all parts of the world, starting with our country and our region," he added.

Listing the government's many achievements, Erdogan said: "We provide quality and free health care and education to our citizens, support elders who have to remain in their homes and present facilities of developed countries to our people with the understanding of social state."

In addition, Türkiye explored 540 billion cubic metres of natural gas reserves in the Black Sea, Erdogan said, adding he "will share the joy of new good news in energy with our nation soon."

Türkiye's global influence

Under AK Party, the number of foreign missions increased from 163 to 255 and the country now exports UAV, armed UAV and similar products to 170 countries, Erdogan said.

"We gave our country a voice, influence on international scale," he said, adding that re-opening the Ayasofya Grand Mosque after 86 years was challenge to global tutelage.

Erdogan said the country was making efforts to ensure peace in the world by talking with conflicting parties.

"At a time when wars, conflicts, and tensions are increasing all around us, we are the only country that makes sincere efforts for peace by establishing an equal, moral, and fair relationship with all parties," he said, adding that Türkiye is getting "more and more appreciation" with its humanitarian and conscientious stance.

Türkiye has been in close contact with both Russia and Ukraine since the beginning of the conflict in February.

Erdogan has repeatedly stressed his wish to bring Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy together at the negotiating table in Türkiye to end the conflict.

Looking ahead, Erdogan said Türkiye will kick off Canal Istanbul, the party's project to create an alternative strait for ship passages.

Ankara will also have $1 trillion of export volume and will become a leading country in metaverse and blockchain, he added.

In addition, he said his ruling AK Party will get rid of the constitution made after the 1980 coup and would propose a new one to the parliament as part of the party's new vision.

Anti-terror operations

Talking about Türkiye's anti-terrorism operations, Erdogan said the country "thwarted attempts to create a terror corridor along our southern border with the operations of Euphrates Shield, Olive Branch, Claw, Peace Spring, Spring Shield and Claw-Lock."

"We have ensured the voluntary return of approximately 530,000 people to the safe zones we created in Syria," Erdogan said.

More than 3.7 million Syrians currently reside in Türkiye, making it the world's top refugee-hosting country.

Türkiye had launched Operation Claw-Lock in April to target the PKK terror organisation’s hideouts in northern Iraq’s Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions near the Turkish border.

It was preceded by Operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle launched in 2020 to root out terrorists hiding out in northern Iraq and plotting cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

