Germany will sink into recession, inflation will soar in 2023, govt admits
German government forecasts suggest a 0.4 percent economic contraction alongside seven percent inflation for 2023 is on the horizon.
Economy Minister Robert Habeck painted a dark picture of a "serious energy crisis". / AFP
October 12, 2022

Germany will sink into recession next year and inflation will soar as the country battles skyrocketing energy prices following Russia's gas shutdown.

Unveiling the government's latest forecasts of 0.4 percent economic contraction and seven percent inflation for 2023 on Wednesday, Economy Minister Robert Habeck painted a dark picture of a "serious energy crisis".

It "threatens to become an economic and social crisis", he warned - but insisted that Russian President Vladimir Putin will "fail in this attempt to destabilise the basic economic and political order".

Putin "will also fail on the battlefield in Ukraine", he added.

Warnings are mounting that global growth will slow further next year due to myriad crises, with the IMF on Tuesday downgrading its 2023 global GDP growth forecast.

The official predictions were the latest warning that Germany's economy, which was just getting back on its feet after the pandemic, is set to shrink in 2023 due to the fallout of Moscow's offensive on Ukraine.

Moscow's move to cut off gas supplies to Europe amid tensions over Ukraine has triggered an energy crisis across the continent, with consumers and businesses facing high prices as winter approaches.

READ MORE: Germany, Italy to face recession as IMF cuts global growth forecast

Soaring energy costs

Germany has been particularly hard hit, as 55 percent of its gas supplies came from Moscow prior to the Ukraine conflict.

The soaring energy costs are expected to send inflation to eight percent in 2022 and seven percent in 2023, the government forecast.

Nevertheless, Germany's economy is still set to register growth of 1.4 percent in 2022, according to the government forecasts, after having enjoyed a post-pandemic rebound earlier in the year.

But it will then shrink in 2023, with the economy ministry saying the "central reason" for the downgrade from forecasts earlier this year was "the halt to Russian gas supplies".

High energy prices are acting as "a brake on industrial production - above all in energy-intensive sectors". 

The economy will return to growth with expansion of 2.3 percent in 2024, according to the forecasts.

READ MORE: Germany's industrial output declines more than market estimate

SOURCE:AFP
